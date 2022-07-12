City news: Moths eating city foliage

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Planning Board: July 20, 7 p.m.

Visit concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the City calendar for more meetings and events.

Collections office closed

The City of Concord’s Collections Office will be undergoing renovations mid-July through October.

Due to the renovations, the office will be closed July 21-22 while it is temporarily relocated. It will reopen on July 25 in the Green Street Community Center, 37 Green Street, behind City Hall. This temporary location is handicap accessible.

Business hours will remain the same, with the office open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Collections Office handles the following transactions: motor vehicle registrations, property tax payments, water/sewer payments, and city billings payments. A reminder that many transactions can be completed online or dropped through the mail slot at the front door of City Hall. For more information visit https://www.concordnh.gov/1111/Online-Bill-Pay.

Anyone with questions can contact the Collections Office at (603) 225-8540 or email them at collection@concordnh.gov. More information is also available at concordnh.gov/453/Treasury-Collections.

Spongy Moth

The city has been receiving many calls of late regarding the Spongy Moth (formerly known as the Gypsy Moth) infestation and resulting defoliation. Some long-term residents will remember that the City experienced even worse defoliations around 1980 and 1990. At that time, the State of New Hampshire released a fungus that specifically targeted the Spongy Moth caterpillars which limited the moth outbreaks up until now. Although some trees that are already stressed due to pre-existing conditions may die as a result of the defoliation, the good news is that vast majority of trees will fully recover from a single defoliation event, though tree mortality tends to increase after two or three years of subsequent defoliations. The somewhat dry springtime weather conditions over the last few years prevented the development of the fungus which allowed Spongy Moth populations to increase. However, better news recently came to light when the fungus was found to have caused a massive die-off of the caterpillar population at Swope Park which limited the severe defoliation to just a few acres within the Park. It is hoped that the fungus will now spread to the rest of the forests throughout the City and stop the Spongy Moth outbreak.

New fire trailer

The Concord Fire Department was awarded a grant related to “critical infrastructure/water related catastrophe equipment” and has received this new 2022 enclosed equipment trailer. This was made possible through a Homeland Security Grant and will enhance the Department’s swiftwater/flood/water rescue capabilities. The trailer will store water rescue equipment in a “road ready” state and ensure it is immediately available when needed. Thank you to Battalion Chief Derek Kelleher for his work in authoring and managing this grant!

Data breach

The City of Concord was recently notified by our ambulance billing company, COMSTAR, that a data security event occurred on COMSTAR’s computer network for City of Concord ambulance services rendered from October 1, 2011 through July 31, 2018. The security event did not impact any of the City of Concord’s computer systems. This Comstar event may have compromised personally identifiable information for anyone whose information was held by COMSTAR. If you have been affected, you have or will receive a letter from COMSTAR via their law firm with a Portland, Oregon return address. This letter is not a scam. Please follow the guidance provided within the letter and if you have any questions, please call the number listed in that letter.

Drought

Drought conditions are developing across the nation. As of July 5, 57% of New Hampshire is experiencing moderate drought conditions with 42% of northwestern areas of the state being abnormally dry. Precipitation for Concord is about average for this time of year, but heavier precipitation will be necessary to increase soil moisture and stream flows to help alleviate conditions. It’s typical for water consumption to increase this time of year due to outdoor water use and irrigation. Water production at the City’s Water Treatment Facility is currently maintaining its higher summer average of 5.3 MGD and levels at Penacook Lake are consistent. Currently, Concord’s water supply remains healthy. Drought conditions will continue to be monitored and updates will be provided. Updates and water conservation tips can be found at concordnh.gov/conservation.

Everett Arena Roller Skating

Roller skating is available for a limited time at the Douglas N. Everett Arena through Sunday, July 31. Hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5. Skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the Everett Arena Pro Shop.

Attend Halloween Fright Night on Wednesday, July 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. for some spooky skating fun hosted by Granite State Roller Derby. There will be giveaways at the door, trick-or-treating with GSRD, make your own button table, a costume contest at 7 p.m., and a limbo contest at 8 p.m.

Book a private roller skating event for a birthday party, field trip, or rainout event. Private events only cost $150 an hour. Call (603) 228-2784 or email everettarena@concordnh.gov if interested. Find more information at http://www.concordnh.gov/rollerskating.

