This week in Concord history

July 7, 1816: Concord awakens to a hard freeze.

July 7, 1847: President James Polk visits Concord, prompting a parade of bands up Main Street. “The streets were alive with sightseers and from the windows, ladies greeted the president with waving handkerchiefs,” one newspaper reports.

July 8, 1822: John Bedel is born at Indian Stream Republic, now Pittsburg. Son of a general (Moody Bedel), he will gain military fame himself as an infantryman during the war with Mexico. When the Civil War comes, he will lead the Third New Hampshire Volunteers, spend 18 months in a rebel prison and, after his release, achieve the rank of brigadier general.

July 8, 1775: With the royal governor out of power and royal authority gone with him, the president pro tem of the Provincial Congress, Judge MeshechWeare of Hampton Falls, declares that New Hampshire is now “wholly governed by this Congress & the Committee(s) of the respective Towns.”

July 8, 1777: With the British occupying Fort Ticonderoga and pursuing American forces eastward, Vermont appeals to New Hampshire for help.

July 8, 1967: Monitor reporters set out in the streets of Concord to test a Harris poll’s findings that President Lyndon B. Johnson’s popularity is rising and that the Vietnam War will be a decisive factor in the 1968 presidential election. Interviews with 115 people in Concord turn up these results: 28.7 percent like Johnson more than they did in 1964, 58 percent like him less. Most of those who criticize Johnson cite his handling of the war as the main reason for their discontent.

July 9, 1992: Bob Tewksbury of Concord is named to the National League All- Star team.

