City Council meets on June 13

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Finance Committee (FY 2023 Budget Review: Committee Work Session, Public Hearings, and Public Hearing Action / Possible Budget Adoption), June 9, 5:30 p.m.

City Council: June 13, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: June 15, 7 p.m.

City finalizes agreement with Briar Hydro Associates

The City of Concord has finalized its agreement with Briar Hydro Associates. This arrangement follows the new and expanded net metering legislation signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu in August 2021.

The agreement calls for the City of Concord to commit 9 million kilowatt hours per year of its electricity usage to a group net metering arrangement with Briar Hydro Associates serving as the municipal host. In addition to supporting local renewable energy projects, the City of Concord has separately pursued and competitively bought 100% renewable electricity supply from national renewable projects since December 2016. These national sources are Green-e® certified and support the City’s 100% Renewable Energy Goals.

House Bill 315 raised the cap on net metering from 1 megawatt to 5 megawatts for projects with a municipal host, or “political subdivisions” like cities and towns, allowing municipal hosts to support larger renewable energy projects including hydroelectric facilities and large-scale solar photovoltaic systems, among others.

Through this net metering agreement with Briar Hydro, the City is supporting the continued operation and financial performance of a local renewable energy facility by purchasing a portion of the financial credits generated by the hydroelectric facility. The agreement is a win-win as it is expected to generate financial credits for the City of approximately $100,000 per year for 18 years, and furthers the City’s objective to support renewable energy project development and operation in Concord.

NH Property Tax Relief Program

Property owners who owned and resided in their homes on April 1, 2021 may apply to the State of New Hampshire for relief of a portion of the state education property tax. There is no age requirement or asset limit for this program. A single person whose total household income was $37,000 or less in 2021 and married person or head of New Hampshire households with total household income of $47,000 or less in 2021 may apply.

Completed forms and documentation must be post marked no earlier than May 1, 2022 and no later than June 30, 2022 to the NH DRA, Taxpayer Services Division, PO Box 299, Concord, NH 03302-0299. Applicants will need a copy of their final 2021 tax bill, that were sent in November, and a copy of their 2021 federal tax return. If the property is in a trust, a copy of the entire trust document must be submitted. If you need a copy of your final City of Concord/Penacook 2021 tax bill, please contact Collections at (603) 225-8540.

Questions about the program may be directed to the Revenue Administration at 603-230-5920; press prompt #2. Hearing or speech impaired individuals may call TDD Access: Relay NH at 1-800-735-2964.

Application for the State of New Hampshire’s Low-and Moderate-Income Homeowner’s Property Tax Relief program are available on the Department’s website at https://www.revenue.nh.gov/forms/low-moderate.htm or apply online at NH Granite Tax Connect – Home under “Applications.” The forms may be obtained on the City of Concord’s website at http://www.concordnh.gov ; on the Assessing Department page, the link is on the left side of the screen under the Low & Moderate Tax Relief. The forms are also available at the Assessing office, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

International Aerobatics Day

Come celebrate International Aerobatics Day with IAC Chapter 35 at the Concord Municipal Airport (KCON) in Concord, New Hampshire on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 9 a.m.

This is a great chance to see aerobatic planes on display and meet active aerobatic and competition pilots who would love to talk to you about the sport. See how easy it is to get started! All pilots and the public are welcome to visit.

The planned activities for this day will include:

Guided tours of the various aerobatic aircraft parked on the ramp area.

Opportunities for pilots and non-pilots to speak with Chapter 35 members about the sport of competition aerobatic flying and how to get involved in the activity.

Recreational food (Hot dogs and hamburgers, courtesy of CAS and Chapter 35)

Weather permitting, Chapter 35 members will be practicing their flight routines in the aerobatic practice area over the Concord airport.

Parking garage maintenance

Big Guns Pressure Washing will be pressure washing the School Street Parking Garage including the floors, walls, ceilings and stair towers. It will be closed 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10, through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 13

Movies in the Park

Concord Parks and Rec presents Movies in the Park with Red River Theatre. All movies begin at dusk at Memorial Field. Admission is free.

The Princess and the Frog on Friday, June 10.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Thursday, July 14.

Bring It On, Friday, Aug. 5.

Coffee with a Cop

Have a cup of coffee with members of the Concord Police Department on Friday, June 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at 3 Bicentennial Square.

Music at the library

Club Soda plays Top 40 hits from the 1950s to today on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. outside the Concord Public Library on Prince Street. Rain date is June 29.

Genealogy information session

On June 21 at 2 p.m., the library will hold an information session on genealogy resources including Ancestry.com, Heritage Hub, and Family Search. The session will cover basic searching tips for getting started with each service.

The event will take place both online and in-person. RSVP is required at concordpubliclibrary.net/librarycalendar.

Roller skating

Roller skating returned to the Douglas N. Everett Arena June 8. New skating hours this year will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Roller skating will only be available for a limited time through July 31. Admission will be $5 with skate rentals available if needed for an additional $5 at the Pro Shop. Visit concordnh.gov/rollerskating for more information.

