Bulletin board

Ticketed author event

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to join Books & Books and indie bookstore partners across America to present on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Isabel Allende in a virtual event celebrating her new novel, Violeta.

This is a ticketed event, with a book purchase required for entry to the virtual event. Preorder Violeta directly from Gibson’s Bookstore, or purchase a bundled ticket.

Born in Peru and raised in Chile, Isabel Allende is the author of a number of bestselling and critically acclaimed books, including A Long Petal of the Sea, The House of the Spirits, Of Love and Shadows, Eva Luna, The Stories of Eva Luna, and Paula. Her books have been translated into more than forty-two languages and have sold more than seventy-four million copies worldwide. She lives in California.

Ticketing and registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 228433931037.

‘History of timekeeping’

Chad Orzel visits Gibson’s Bookstore virtually to discuss his new book, A Brief History of Timekeeping: The Science of Marking Time, from Stonehenge to Atomic Clocks, on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

It’s all a matter of time — literally.

From the movements of the spheres to the slipperiness of relativity, the story of science unfolds through the fascinating history of humanity’s efforts to keep time.

Our modern lives are ruled by clocks and watches, smartphone apps and calendar programs. While our gadgets may be new, however, the drive to measure and master time is anything but — and in A Brief History of Timekeeping, Chad Orzel traces the path from Stonehenge to your smartphone.

Predating written language and marching on through human history, the desire for ever-better timekeeping has spurred technological innovation and sparked theories that radically reshaped our understanding of the universe and our place in it.

Online only via Zoom. Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 230445698287.

The Geopolitical Concept of “The Middle East”

A Wings of Knowledge lecture through NHTI will be held Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. on the “Middle East.”

The term “Middle East” is a changing geopolitical concept. Throughout recent history, this term referred to a political, a cultural, and a geographical region with no clear boundaries. Moreover, this concept serves to generate stereotypes and misunderstanding. This multimedia presentation by Mohamed Defaa provides an analytical framework to understand the histories, social identities, and cultures behind this complex concept of “Middle East.”

For more information, please visit nhti.edu/…/wings-of-knowledge-the-middle-east.

For those unable to attend in-person, please feel free to join us online at ccsnh.zoom.us/j/91094189 382?pwd=M3RwQnRvKzh HeFlLN2VNSG5XYi92Zz09.

