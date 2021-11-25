Entertainment: Nov. 25 to Dec. 5

Live music

Nov. 25

Jam Session at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Nov. 26

Tumble Toads at Penuches at 9 p.m.

Josh Foster at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Nov. 27

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Neighbor at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Scott Solsky at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Dan Morgan and Chris O’Neil at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Nov. 28

Purgin Sin and The One Dan Band at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 30

Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 2

Badfish, a tribute to Sublime, will be at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Dec. 3

Boston Brass Band will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Brian Munger at 7 p.m. and Side Peace at 9 p.m. at Area 23.

The Ghost of Paul Revere at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Dec. 4

Top of the World, a Carpenters Christmas Show, at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Dank Sinatra at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Colin Hart at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market in Eagle Square from 9 a.m. to noon.

Amanda Adams a the Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ariel Strasser at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Brian Booth at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

On stage

Queen City Improv will perform Nov. 26 and Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.

Comedy Out of the ‘Box will be held Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre Dec. 3 to 12. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $16 to $22. In this original adaptation of the holiday classic by Jill Pinard, Hatbox Theatre focuses on how the dream-like qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’ work can bring about redemption. Is it “an undigested bit of beef” – a line in the original story – that leads Scrooge to have bad dreams or is he really being visited by ghosts intent on helping him redeem himself.

Bent Winebrenner will present a travelogue on “Guatemala, Land of the Maya” on Dec. 1 at the Concord City Auditorium.

The Met: Eurydice will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Dec. 4 at 12:55 p.m.

National Theatre Live: the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime will be shown at the bank of N.H. Stage on Dec. 5 at 12:55 p.m.

The Concord Dance Academy Holiday Spectacular will be held Dec. 4 at 1 or 6 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

Red River Theatres

Belfast (PG-13) Life in Northern Ireland, circa 1969, is presented through the eyes of a nine-year-old boy in a working class family composed of three generations. Deep ties to his neighborhood are strained when turbulent incidents arise, causing his father to question whether the family should remain in the country. This is actor/director Kenneth Branagh’s most personal film, more than slightly autobiographical, splendidly mixing drama, humor and music (by Van Morrison) with the horrors of regional conflict. The fine cast includes Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, with special nods to Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill (as young Buddy).

House of Gucci (R) When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder.

