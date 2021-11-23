This week in Concord history

Nov. 25, 1875: Although the building is not quite completed, the fire department occupies its new central station on Warren Street between Green and State streets.

Nov. 25, 1957: President Eisenhower suffers a “cerebral occlusion.” The problem affects his speech and once again thrusts his special assistant, former New Hampshire governor Sherman Adams, into greater responsibility.

Nov. 25, 1817: A fire consumes a large three-story house on Main Street in Concord. It will eventually be replaced by the Phenix Hotel.

Nov. 26, 2001: As winter approaches, state health officials want people to be wary of a virus that has proven far more deadly and contagious than anthrax: the flu, the Monitor reports.

Nov. 26, 2000: More than three-fifths of the state’s voting-age population cast ballots in this year’s election, Newsweek reports. Only four states did better: Minnesota, Maine, Wisconsin and Vermont.

Nov. 26, 1845: Five hundred twenty-five turkeys mysteriously pass through the streets of Concord, one day before Thanksgiving.

Nov. 26, 1994: Playing together for the first time for the University of New Hampshire basketball team, former high school rivals Scott Drapeau and Matt Alosa combine for 53 points in a win over Holy Cross.

Nov. 26, 1900: “Uncle Ben” Davis dies. He was one of Concord’s most popular citizens during the 19th century and, according to one eulogist, “the greatest music teacher that New England ever produced.”

Nov. 26, 1898: A giant snowstorm hits New Hampshire. Concord records 18 inches, Manchester two feet. “Along the coast the loss of life was appalling. More than 200 lives were lost and 200 vessels destroyed,” one local history reports.

Nov. 27, 2003: After missing for nearly three weeks, Mocha, a 14-year-old arthritic and nearly deaf chocolate Labrador retriever, has returned to her home in Contoocook, the Monitor reports. “It’s an appropriate time of year because we owe thanks to so many people,” said a jubilant Dawn Sanel, Mocha’s owner.

Nov. 27, 2001: In Franklin, Brenda Elias, former mayor and the mother of the city’s popular tax cap, fails a political comeback, losing a city council seat to David Palfrey, 291-194.

Nov. 27, 2000: About 300 people attend a Concord memorial service for longtime basketball coach Frank Monahan. “I personally feel I’ve lost a second father,” says Steve McMahon, a former player, “and I’m sure others that played for him feel much the same way.”

Nov. 27, 1999: In a game of word association, voters interviewed around Concord choose answers such as “likable” and “lightweight” for Texas Gov. George W. Bush. For Arizona Sen. John McCain, the answers include “stern” and “steadfast.” Al Gore prompts “Clinton” and “sincere.” Bill Bradley evokes “basketball” and “unknown.”

Nov. 27, 1817: Between 20 and 30 pet dogs throughout Concord are bitten by a dog with rabies. The rabid dog will be killed the next day.

Nov. 27, 1884: It is Thanksgiving, but the trains are running in Concord and the mail will be delivered as usual, at 7 and 11 a.m. But in general, “the streets wore a Sunday-like still,” the Evening Monitor reports.

Nov. 28, 2001: Former Concord High basketball star Matt Bonner returns to New Hampshire to play with his University of Florida team against UNH. Bonner scores 15 points in a Florida victory.

Nov. 28, 1785: William Whipple dies at his home in Portsmouth at the age of 55. He was one of New Hampshire’s signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Nov. 28, 1814: An earthquake rattles the Suncook River valley. “The villagers were all out viewing the stars and earnestly telling each other what they heard and how the shake appeared to them, all acting as if in a momentary expectation of another earth-shaker,” a Barnstead town history reports.

Nov. 29, 2003: The wind whips across central New Hampshire with gusts of more than 45 mph, knocking out power and tearing down lines and trees. Public safety officials spend much of the day responding to calls for downed wires and trees in at least 20 communities.

Nov. 29, 2002: Two men are killed when an avalanche slams through Tuckerman Ravine. They are among seven men who are mountaineering and ice climbing when the avalanche sweeps them about 1,000 feet down the ravine.

Nov. 29, 2001: Notre Dame College officials tell students and faculty that the school will close after seniors graduate in May. The school was founded 51 years ago to educate the children of mill workers. Officials cite declining enrollment and financial difficulties as the reason behind the decision.

Nov. 29, 1999: A 15-year old boy in Weare requires surgery after a homemade bomb goes off in his hand. In a search of his basement, the police find bottle rockets, fireworks, matches, carbon dioxide cartridges and wicks.

Nov. 29, 1989: State troopers Gray Parker and Joseph Gearty are mortally injured when a load of lumber breaks loose from a tractor-trailer and crushes their cruiser.

Nov. 29, 1982: Former governor Hugh Gregg writes to Vice President George Bush with two pieces of advice for his future presidential run: Cement a relationship with John and Nancy Sununu and build a bridge to Nackey Loeb.

Nov. 29, 1866: Fire damages the Penacook mills. Loss estimated at $40,000.

Nov. 29, 1814: U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster writes to his brother Ezekiel in New Hampshire that he will vigorously oppose the draft. The Senate has passed a bill authorizing conscription of 80,430 troops for the faltering American war effort against Britain. When the bill comes before the House, Webster accurately predicts, it will “cause a storm as was never witnessed before.”

Nov. 30, 2002: The average homeowner in Bow will pay $1,000 more in property taxes this year than last, the Monitor reports. That’s because the biggest property owner in town, the Public Service Company of New Hampshire, is getting a much smaller bill. A recent revaluation placed the value of the company’s power plant and other utilities at $8 million less than last year.

Nov. 30, 2000: A Monitor editorial calls on George W. Bush to concede the presidential election. The opinion is read on C-SPAN by morning anchor Brian Lamb, and responses quickly pour in from around the country. One Michigan man writes, “What are you people up there smoking anyway?”

Nov. 30, 1999: Conant School parents say they’ve been discouraged from supporting teachers in their contract negotiations after back-to-school night and an evening holiday concert are canceled. “Parents want to support the teachers,” says parent Ann Lanney, “but there could have been better ways.

Nov. 30, 1960: Bob Tewksbury is born. He will be a star pitcher at Merrimack Valley High School and go on to a long career in the major leagues.

Nov. 30,1988: Washington columnist David Broder expresses skepticism about former New Hampshire governor John Sununu’s likelihood to succeed as President-elect George Bush’s chief of staff. He writes: “Washington is a long way from Concord. At home, Sununu shared the compact capitol with a large but poorly staffed legislature and a state administration in which few were willing, or able, to challenge his views. The Democratic political opposition was weak in both numbers and leadership. In that setting, he could command – or coerce – approval of most of his plans. Critics and even some colleagues in Concord describe Sununu as brusque, demanding, opinionated, unyielding and, on occasion, secretive and devious.”

