CYPN: Chown looks to share her knowledge

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Sindy Chown. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Where do you live? I live in Concord with my two daughters Gabriela (17), Soraya (13) and my husband, Mark.

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? I arrived in Concord 17 years ago from Pueblo Viejo Magdalena, Colombia. I love it here because it reminds me of the town where I grew up. Pueblo Viejo is a small town, and it was my happy place. I had an amazing childhood. I feel safe here in Concord.

Where do you currently work? I work at Amoskeag Health as a newborn navigator. I work with families in need. I make first-time home visits for new parents, share information about our program and talk about what the program is and resources we have available. I am in training to become a community health worker.

I have been a certified Zumba Instructor since 2012. Zumba is a group dance fitness with combined Latino rhythms and international music. Seeing your smile when you take my class — it means the world to me. Zumba allows me to be me. If you want to know who I am, come to my Zumba class!

The next phase of this journey is building my new business, Barranquilla Flavor Multicultural Program. My vision is to represent my Colombian culture and provide opportunities for others from New Hampshire to share their cultures and learn from each other. My goal is to teach the community how important it is to embrace who we are and be ourselves. I strongly believe that if we learn about each other, we can be a stronger community.

What organizations are you involved with? In 2016, I began participating in the annual Concord Multicultural Festival, showcasing my traditional Colombian dances. After a couple of years, I joined the planning committee as the Performance Coordinator and this year I was proud to serve as Co-Chair of the event. I love the mission of the Festival because it aligns with my vision, and I love helping people to feel welcome and included.

I also volunteer with Children of Fallen Patriots, which helps families in military service. We provide services for children who have lost a parent, and raise money to provide scholarships for these kids to attend college. I help to plan events.

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself! I love to sing Spanish music and dance to Spanish ’90s music.

Who is your greatest role model? My grandparents, Gabriel Montenegro and Ana Maria Varela. They raised me; I learned a lot from them — honesty, sincerity and generosity. They were part of the community. My grandmother had 19 kids. She is the person who helps everybody else first, showing unconditional love. She wasn’t afraid of hard work. I’m proud to be her granddaughter.

How has CYPN benefitted your business or you personally? CYPN has done everything for me. When I have something new going on, I connect with CYPN & Chamber community. They have been so helpful in promoting my business.

You can learn more about Sindy’s business and view a class schedule at barranquillaflavor.com.

