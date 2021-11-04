Entertainment the week of Nov. 4

Live music

Nov. 4

Bach’s Lunch Lecture: “The Birth of Art Song” by David Ripley at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 5

Dwayne Haggins at Over the Moon Farmstead in Pittsfield from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jared Steer at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Nov. 6

Ryan Williamson at the Downtown Winter Farmers Market at Eagle Square from 9 a.m. to noon.

April Cushman at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 6 to 8 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Llava Llama at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 7

Andrew Geano at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kitchen Dwellers at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 8 p.m. $15+

Nov. 9

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Harlem 100: Mwenso & to Shakes featuring Brianna Thomas, Vuyo Sotashe & Mathis Picard at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Free, limit four tickets per household

Nov. 10

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 11

Bach’s Lunch Concert: “Faces of Love – A Song Recital” with Petra Pacaric and Kathy Southworth at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 12

Masceo Williams at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Jocelyn & Chris at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $12 standing, $22 balcony, plus fees

Nov. 13

Doug Farrell at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.

Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sidepeace at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Phil Sargent at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Shows

“Wonders” will be at the Hatbox Theatre through Nov. 7 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“9/12” will be at the Hatbox Theatre from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21 with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Comedian Bob Marley will perform at the Capitol Center of the Arts on Nov. 5 and 6 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Ticket $37.50 plus fees.

Bolshoi Ballet’s “Spartacus” will be screened at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Nov. 7 at 12:55 p.m.

“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” will be presented at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. $44.50+

Hypnotist Frankl Santos Jr., rated R, will perform at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. $25+

Red River Theatres

Spencer (R) Christmas, 1991. At the Sandringham Estate, where the royal family has gathered for a three-day celebration, Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) is contemplating a divorce from an unfaithful Prince Charles (Jack Farthing). Her vulnerability, magnetism and resilience are on display as she attempts to regain some control over her life – suffocating from Windsor traditions and procedures. Although more fable than fact, Spencer manages to lay this hellish situation on the line and doesn’t whitewash anyone. Stewart’s haunting performance is certain to get her an Oscar nomination.

The French Dispatch (R) The American editor of an upscale mid-twentieth century magazine in France manages expat journalists who write about their lives in a fictional community called Ennui-sur-Blase. When he dies, a handful of stories are offered which illustrate what that publication and its staff represented. Distinctive writer/director Wes Anderson’s fast-paced, delirious anthology about storytellers contains intricately crafted dialogue, an immaculate production design (captured in a mix of b&w and pastel images) and a very impressive cast (Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Timothee Chalamet and many others).

