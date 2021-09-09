City news: New pollinator garden in White Park

Volunteers work on the new pollinator garden in White Park. The city’s sand and salt barn has undergone an extensive rehabilitation, just in time for winter!

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Pollinator garden

A huge shout out and thank you to the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law students who volunteered to help with our second pollinator garden in White Park. Parks employees David and Chris were on hand to help. We love our community volunteers!

City meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Planning Board, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Visit https://concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings.

Municipal election filing period

The City’s next municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The municipal filing period runs from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 13. Candidates wishing to file by petition may do so through Friday, September 17.

The filing fee to run for Mayor or member of City Council is $5. The filing fee for a ward official position is $1.

Filings will be taken for the office of Mayor, Councilor At-Large, Ward Councilor, Ward Moderator, Ward Clerk and Supervisor of the Checklist.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at (603) 225-8500 with any questions. For additional election-related information, visit our Election web page.

North Pembroke Road bridge work

The North Pembroke Road Bridge is now closed to traffic. Traffic is being detoured down Borough Road (Pembroke) and Route 106.

The project is scheduled to last to the end of the year, but will be dependent upon weather and other unanticipated construction delays. We appreciate your patience while we complete this important work for the City of Concord and the Town of Pembroke.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Concord Engineering Department at 225-8520 and ask to speak with David Cedarholm, City Engineer, or Todd Welch, Project Manager.

Storrs Street legislative parking garage work

The State of NH has a contractor team working on rehabilitating the deck and supporting structure of the Storrs Street Legislative Parking Garage. This work will involve intermittent lane closures and maintenance of one-way traffic underneath the garage, as well as parking space and sidewalk closures. Work is expected to continue through September.

Zoning administrator retires

The city’s zoning administrator, Craig Walker, finished out his 32-year career with the City of Concord earlier this week. Craig held several positions in the City over the years, ending with Code Administration. We wish him all the best as he moves on to his next chapter!

Salt and sand barn facility work

An extensive rehabilitation has been completed on Concord General Services’ Sand & Salt Storage Barn Facility. This facility stores the City’s sand and salt mix that is used for road treatments during winter plowing operations. The facility is an important part of the City’s infrastructure and has been in service since the 1980s to provide dry storage of the City’s de-icing material. Work was performed by crews from our Public Properties Division, Highway & Utilities Division, Milestone Engineering & Construction, and J.C. Quimby Engineering. Aging structural elements of the building and internal protective coverings were repaired, reinforced, and replaced. The building exterior was also painted and pressure treated lumber will be clear coated in the spring. Projects like this protect the investment in the City’s capital infrastructure while ensuring crews are ready for the next big snowstorm. Winter will be here before we know it, this work was finished just in time!

Everett Arena ice season returns

Ice Skating

Ice skating hours will be Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Sept. 7 through March 17. Saturday hours will begin on Oct. 9 and will also be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission will be $6 and free for kids ages 3 and under. Skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating lessons will be offered by Concord Parks & Recreation. Session one will be available November through December and session two will be January through February. Classes have limited registration that must be completed with Concord Parks & Recreation by mail, fax, online, or in person starting in October. Registration for skating lessons cannot be done at the Everett Arena.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 to 11:15 a.m. starting Sept. 7 through March 16. Additional hours will occur Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 24. Admission will be $10 and free for goalies. Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended.

Youth stick practice (ages 13 and under) hours will be on Friday afternoons from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. from Sept. 10 through Nov. 26. Admission will be $10 and free for goalies. Full equipment is required.

Lace up those skates! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Household hazardous waste collection

Concord’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Douglas N. Everett Arena, located at 15 Loudon Road.

Concord and Penacook residents can bring their unwanted household hazardous waste to the event to safely dispose of harmful materials. Household hazardous wastes are leftover household products that are toxic, ignitable, corrosive, or reactive, such as – cleaners, paint, pesticides, adhesives, polishes, and fuels. Hazardous materials should not be disposed of in the trash, down any drains, in storm sewers, or on the ground. Improperly disposing of these materials can seriously impact public health and the environment. It is important to carefully dispose of dangerous materials to avoid any potential risks of hazardous wastes.

Residents can bring up to 10 gallons or 20 pounds of household hazardous waste to Concord’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for proper disposal. Acceptable items to bring include items such as oil-based paints (no latex paint), gasoline, transmission fluid, swimming pool chemicals, insecticides, fertilizers, and furniture cleaner. Decisions to accept or refuse material will be made on-site. Please do not bring fluorescent bulbs, fire extinguishers, radioactive waste, industrial waste, ammunition, prescription medication, regular trash, or latex paint. Latex paint is not hazardous and can be disposed of in the regular trash when completely dried out. A full list of acceptable and unacceptable materials can be found at concordnh.gov/hhw.

Proof of Concord residency is required. Residents MUST remain in their vehicle and attendants will safely remove materials for them. Items should remain in their original containers with tightened lids and be packed in sturdy upright boxes to avoid spills. Never mix chemicals or smoke while handling hazardous waste.

Do your part to keep the Concord community safe and clean by attending this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

City Auditorium house manager training

The Concord City Audi will be running workshops for anyone interested in becoming a house manager. We are offering three different trainings: Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m., Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m., and Sept. 17 at 8:30 a.m. (participants only need to attend one of the classes). Audi house managers are independent contractors who are hired by renters at the Audi. House managers will need to complete the training course and shadow two shows with a certified house manager in order to be eligible. For more information and to register, please contact Terri Stevenson at the Concord Parks and Recreation Department at TStevenson@ConcordNH.gov.

Concord K9 is a Choose Love ambassador

Liberty, the Concord Police Department’s comfort dog, is now an official Choose Love Movement K9 ambassador! The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement was inspired by the bravery of a 6 year old boy and a mother’s choice to forgive, which led to the creation of Next-Generation Social & Emotional Learning (SEL) and Character Development programming to create a safer, more loving world. It has grown to become a national movement that we are embracing here in our local schools. Earlier this week, she met with Scarlett, Jesse’s mother, and Shannon, the Program Director of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement for the State of N.H.

Multicultural Festival

The Concord Multicultural Festival will be held on Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Keach Park. Learn more on the event website.

