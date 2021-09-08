This week in history

Sept. 9, 1847: With Mexican War fever at its peak, the Ancient and Honorable Artillery of Boston celebrates its 211th anniversary with a march down Concord’s Main Street.

Sept. 9, 1898: Styles Bridges is born. He will be a New Hampshire governor and U.S. senator.

Sept. 9, 1919: The Legislature gives women the right to vote.

Sept. 10, 1861: Fire destroys the railroad storage barns and many cars of the Concord and Northern railroads.

Sept. 10, 1996: Ovide Lamontagne defeats U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Lamontagne will face Democratic state Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in the November election.

Sept. 10, 2000: NBC’s The West Wing wins a record-tying eight Emmy Awards, putting the show about a president from New Hampshire in the elite company of ER and Hill Street Blues – the only other series to win so many awards in their first season.

Sept. 11, 1866: Kearsarge beats Portsmouth 32-19 in one of the first reported games of “base ball” in Concord. Judge Ira Eastman, however, remembers seeing the game (or its forerunner, rounders) played in the city 50 years before.

Sept. 11, 2001: In cities and towns, schools and offices, people across the state break from their routines as the grim details of terrorist attacks along the East Coast unfold. Many simply break down.

Sept. 11, 2002: Hundreds of people stand silent under umbrellas at the State House Plaza during a Sept. 11 commemoration ceremony.

Sept. 12, 1977: National Democratic activists meeting in Detroit seek to end the prominence of New Hampshire as the state that holds the first presidential primary. Their failed effort won’t be the last.

Sept. 12, 2001: People across the state search for ways to respond to the terrorist attacks along the East Coast. Hundreds of people give blood, some enlist in the military, others stock up on ammo.

Sept. 12, 2002: Democratic Gov. Jeanne Shaheen speaks to about 100 Democratic activists and elected officials. She rallies supporters to her U.S. Senate cause, and tries to enlist disgruntled followers of defeated U.S. Sen. Bob Smith as well.

Sept. 13, 1976: Rochester Mayor John Shaw says he will pay a parking ticket given to Gov. Mel Thomson after a local businessman complained the governor’s limousine was illegally parked. Cost of the ticket: 50 cents.

September 13, 1981: William Loeb, publisher of the Union Leader since 1946, dies of cancer at 75. The paper will remain conservative, Managing Editor Joseph McQuaid predicts, but “it’ll never be the same because there was only one William Loeb.”

Sept. 13, 2003: At New Hampshire International Speedway in Loudon, Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Newman post the two best times in each of the day’s practice sessions for the Sylvania 300. The following day, Johnson will capture his second victory at NHIS this season.

Sept. 14, 1972: On Main Street in Concord, Edward Nixon, the president’s younger brother, opens the state headquarters of the Committee for the Re-election of the President. The Monitor’s reporter notices only a vague resemblance between the taller, thinner Edward and his famous brother. “Only the nose,” Edward Nixon agrees.

Sept. 14, 2003: At his first New Hampshire town meeting in Manchester, Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman calls the U.S. war on terrorism a “War for the hearts and minds of the Islamic world,” saying it is more than just a quest to capture Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein. “This is the time for a Marshall Plan for the Muslim world,” says Lieberman, one of nine Democrats running for president. “With strength we’ll achieve the security we want for our children and our grandchildren.”

Sept. 15, 2001: New Hampshire 4,500 military reservists prepare to be called to active duty for homeland defense and recovery missions, the Monitor reports.

Sept. 15, 2003: The Concord City Council approves adding several traffic-calming devices to Broadway, in the area near Rollins Park. Those devices include medians, a traffic island and curb protrusions – also known as bump-outs – that councilors hope will force drivers to slow down.

