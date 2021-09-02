Bulletin board: Author events

Virtual author event

Jeannine Jannot, Ph.D. draws on 20 years of experience in this empowering must-read for every parent of a struggling child, complete with effective strategies and tools to help students reach their full potential in school and life. She will present The Disintegrating Student: Struggling but Smart, Falling Apart, and How to Turn it Around on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. online via Zoom.

You know your child is bright. Until recently, school was fine – easy, even. Yet suddenly, your son or daughter is struggling academically and emotionally. Falling grades, scattered work, assignments unfinished or not turned in, outbursts and upheaval: what is going on? And how can you help?

The truth is that many smart students reach a point where they feel overwhelmed and stressed out. As their grades drop, so does their self-esteem, and this combination of external and internal pressures can seem insurmountable. To make matters worse, students feel unable to ask for or accept help. In The Disintegrating Student, Jannot draws on her decades of experience as a school psychologist, educator, and student coach to explain the reasons for this increasingly common phenomenon. Jannot identifies the skill deficits and counterproductive behaviors of disintegrating students, and provides a complete toolbox of techniques and strategies to combat them.

Effective and science-based, these tools address the specific challenges faced by students and their parents, including: organization, time management, stress, study habits, sleep, mindset, and screens.

Learn how to build trust, motivate, and encourage responsibility and problem solving. Empowering and engaging, The Disintegrating Student will show you how to help your child embrace what’s going right, address what’s going wrong, and develop the skills needed for success in school and in life.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/ e/167332958383.

In-person author event

Margaret Porter returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. for an author event and book signing as she presents her newest novel, The Limits of Limelight, a biographical novel as bright as the Hollywood Golden Era it is set in, based off of true events and characters

Pretty Oklahoma teenager Helen Nichols accepts an invitation from her cousin, rising movie actress Ginger Rogers, and her Aunt Lela, to try her luck in motion pictures. Her relatives, convinced that her looks and personality will ensure success, provide her with a new name and help her land a contract with RKO. As Phyllis Fraser, she swiftly discovers that Depression-era Hollywood’s surface glamour and glitter obscure the ceaseless struggle of the hopeful starlet.

Lela Rogers, intensely devoted to her daughter and her niece, outwardly accepting of her stage mother label, is nonetheless determined to establish her reputation as screenwriter, stage director, and studio talent scout. For Phyllis, she’s an inspiring model of grit and persistence in an industry run by men.

While Ginger soars to the heights of stardom in musicals with Fred Astaire, Phyllis is tempted by a career more fulfilling than the one she was thrust into. Should she continue working in films, or devote herself to the profession she’s dreamed about since childhood? Which choice might lead her to the lasting love that seems so elusive?

Can’t make this event? We’re happy to have ordered copies signed for you to pick up or have shipped!

Unvaccinated persons over 5 years of age are required to wear masks inside Gibson’s; vaccinated persons are strongly suggested to wear masks in the close quarters of event seating and the signing line.

