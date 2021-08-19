Market Days reemerges

The festival – consistently ranked one of the best community events – has returned. Market Days, which was abbreviated last summer due to the pandemic, is planned for Aug. 19 to 21, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It will once again bring shopping, food, fun and lots of music to the downtown Concord area.

Find the schedule of events and acts for the three-day affair, plus a map of where to find the major attractions at marketdaysfestival.com.

The festival used to be held in June as a sort of summer kick-off. This year, set in August, it’s more a last hurrah before the school year sets in. It doesn’t get too much better than this, folks.

On the shopping side of things, you’ll find more than 100 vendors and merchants. (Shameless plug: The Monitor will have a tent there all three days, so make sure you stop by and say hello.) That’s on top of the dozens of shops that already call Main Street their home. There’s also more food than you’ll know what to do with. For the movie and music buff, Red River Theatres will be holding its annual Music, Movie & Poster Sale.

For music, there are three stages from which artists will be playing all weekend long.

Games and activities for kids and the whole family will be a prominent feature of Market Days, with something for every age group and interest level. Touch A Truck is always a popular event for the younger ones.

There is no COVID-19 mask-mandate in the City of Concord as of Aug. 13, however, Intown Concord strongly recommends wearing a mask if you are not fully vaccinated and social distancing whenever possible. Vendors have been encouraged to have tent walls or partitions between booths and to have hand sanitizer available to customers.

As with all events these days, plans and guidelines can change rapidly. For the latest information, visit marketdaysfestival.com.

