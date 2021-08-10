City news: New art installed on Main Street

Chris Plaisted stands with one of his two sculptures recently installed downtown.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings will be held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Planning Board, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Visit https://concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for agendas, which are posted prior to the meetings. View the city calendar for more meetings and events.

New art on Main Street

Concord General Services’ Downtown Services Team helped with the installation of two new art pieces on North Main Street on Thursday. “Into the Wind” and “Sunflower from Mars” were created by artist Chris Plaisted. “Into the Wind” is in front of The Works and “Sunflower from Mars” is near The Post and Parlor Salon. These sculptures are part of the 4th Annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit, Art on Main, organized by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Creative Concord Committee and the City of Concord. Art on Main is a free, open-air, 24/7 year-round outdoor art exhibition that features numerous works by professional artists from the New England area. We are excited to see these new pieces added to downtown! Find more information about Art on Main at concordnhchamber.com/CreativeConcord.

Liberty Utilities work on Manchester Street

Liberty Utilities has Midway Contracting conducting a gas main replacement project on Manchester Street. Anticipate traffic interruptions and possibly lane closures (with alternating traffic) depending on the daily scope of work. Work is expected to continue through September.

Birchdale Road bridge work

Over the next couple of weeks, private utilities will be working to transfer the overhead lines to the opposite side of the road so work can begin on completing the final half of the abutments and bridge deck. The bridge has to be constructed in two phases due to the distance restrictions the crane can be to the overhead utilities. The private utilities will notify their customers if service will be disrupted.

North Pembroke Road bridge work

The North Pembroke Road Bridge is now closed to traffic. Traffic is being detoured down Borough Road (Pembroke) and Route 106.

The project is scheduled to last to the end of the year, but will be dependent upon weather and other unanticipated construction delays. We appreciate your patience while we complete this important work for the City of Concord and the Town of Pembroke.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Concord Engineering Department at 225-8520 and ask to speak with David Cedarholm, City Engineer, or Todd Welch, Project Manager.

Washington Street bridge work

The Washington Street bridge is closed until late August. Traffic traveling southbound on Washington Street is detoured down Millstream Lane to Borough Road. Traffic traveling northbound on River Road /Washington Street is detoured down Borough Road to Millstream Lane. Below is a plan showing the detour route, which is designated with signage.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the Engineering Services Division at 225-8520. We thank you for your patience while we complete this important project.

Everett Arena

The Concord Model Railroad Club will be hosting the 35th Annual Concord Model Railroad Show on Sunday, August 15 at the Everett Arena. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for ages 12 and under (with adult). There will be over 50 dealers, prizes and raffles.

Find more information and a list of other upcoming events at concordnh.gov/ arenaevents.

Register for sports

Fall soccer registration is underway for ages 4 through 6th grade. Space is limited be sure to register early. The final registration date is Sunday, August 22.

Thursday concert

Club Soda performs Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. in Eagle Square.

Market Days

Mark your calendars for this free three-day street festival right on Main Street, Concord from Aug. 19 to 21. There will be live entertainment, delicious food, and fantastic shopping each day from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Back by popular demand, this year: Kid Zone and Touch Truck areas along with a new Doggy Splash Zone!

In order to keep our volunteers, entertainers, vendors, and staff safe, Market Days will be following all CDC guidelines for this event.

Visit the event website for entertainment schedules and more information. Volunteers are also needed; a sign up is available online.

