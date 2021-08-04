Live music in the capital area Aug. 5 to 15

Katie Dobbins celebrates the release of her sophomore album, "There is Light," at The Burren in Somerville, Mass., on March 30.

August 5

Bad Medicine at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

August 6

Paul Driscoll at SHARA Vineyards, 82 Currier Road, Concord, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Blind Owl Band at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.) $18 plus processing

August 7

Eric Lindberg Duo at Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Joel Begin at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Josh Foster at Contoocook Cider Co. from 5 to 7 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Katie Dobbins at Fletcher-Murphy Park (rain location Bank of NH Stage) at 6 p.m. $15 live, $10 livestream

State Street Combo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

August 8

Dwayne Haggins at Cafe One East in Warner from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Brad Myrick and Scott Kiefner at the Colby Hill Inn in Henniker from 4:30 p.m.

August 10

Nevers Band at Riverfront Park (behind Everett Arena) at 7 p.m.

Paul Hubert at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

August 11

Karen Grenier at Courtyard by Marriott, Concord, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

August 12

Club Soda at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Lance Drops the Bass at Area 23 at 7:23 p.m.

Dan Weiner at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

August 13

Karen Grenier at Pats Peak from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Amanda Adams at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

August 14

Paul Driscoll at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Kimayo at Sunfox Farm from 1 to 3 p.m.

Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Co. from 5 to 7 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 6 to 9 p.m.

Andrew North and the Rangers at Area 23 from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Mark Bartram at Hermanos fro 6:30 to 9 p.m.

August 15

Senie Hunt at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Amanda Adams at Sunfox Farm from 1 to 3 p.m.

Kimayo at Colby Hill Inn from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Related Posts