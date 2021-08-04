Live music in the capital area Aug. 5 to 15

August 5
Bad Medicine at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.
Craig Fahey at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
August 6
Paul Driscoll at SHARA Vineyards, 82 Currier Road, Concord, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Blind Owl Band at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.) $18 plus processing
August 7
Eric Lindberg Duo at Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Joel Begin at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.
Josh Foster at Contoocook Cider Co. from 5 to 7 p.m.
Justin Cohn at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Katie Dobbins at Fletcher-Murphy Park (rain location Bank of NH Stage) at 6 p.m. $15 live, $10 livestream
State Street Combo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
August 8
Dwayne Haggins at Cafe One East in Warner from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Brad Myrick and Scott Kiefner at the Colby Hill Inn in Henniker from 4:30 p.m.
August 10
Nevers Band at Riverfront Park (behind Everett Arena) at 7 p.m.
Paul Hubert at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
August 11
Karen Grenier at Courtyard by Marriott, Concord, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tim Hazelton at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
August 12
Club Soda at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.
Lance Drops the Bass at Area 23 at 7:23 p.m.
Dan Weiner at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
August 13
Karen Grenier at Pats Peak from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Amanda Adams at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.
August 14
Paul Driscoll at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Kimayo at Sunfox Farm from 1 to 3 p.m.
Kimayo at Contoocook Cider Co. from 5 to 7 p.m.
Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.
Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 6 to 9 p.m.
Andrew North and the Rangers at Area 23 from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Mark Bartram at Hermanos fro 6:30 to 9 p.m.
August 15
Senie Hunt at Cafe One East from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Amanda Adams at Sunfox Farm from 1 to 3 p.m.
Kimayo at Colby Hill Inn from 4:30 to 7 p.m.