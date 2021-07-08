Live music and entertainment

July 8
John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
N.H. Fiddle Ensemble at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.
April Cushman at Cheers from 6 to 9 p.m.
July 9
Swappin Set with Lucas Gallo and Dave Emeny at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
Ariel Strasser at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.
July 10
Scott Solsky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Brian Booth at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.
Concord Chorale presents Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” online in a free concert at 8 p.m. Visit concordchorale.org.
Liz & Dan Faiella at the Fletcher-Murphy Park at 6 p.m. $15. ccanh.com
Mary Fagan and the Honey Bees at the Boscawen High Street Coffeehouse at 4 p.m.
Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
July 11
Concord Chorale presents Carl Orff’s “CarminaBurana” online in a free concert at 3 p.m. Visit concordchorale.org.
Rebecca Turmel at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.
July 13
State Street Combo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Nevers Band at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.
July 14
State Street Combo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Kimayo with Music on the Patio at the Courtyard by Marriott from 6 to 8 p.m.
July 15
Michael Walsh at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Kid Pinky at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.
Lewis Goodwin at Cheers from 6 to 9 p.m.
July 16
Scott Solsky album release party at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $15, livestream for $10. ccanh.com
River Sister at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.
July 17
Ken Clark at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Andrew North at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.
Seth Glier at Fletcher-Murphy Park at 6 p.m. for $15, livestream available for $10. ccanh.com
Blue Light Rain at Penuche’s Ale House at 8:30 p.m.
Alex Cohen at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
July 18
Lis Guyer at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.
