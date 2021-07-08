Live music and entertainment

July 8

John Franzosa at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

N.H. Fiddle Ensemble at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

April Cushman at Cheers from 6 to 9 p.m.

July 9

Swappin Set with Lucas Gallo and Dave Emeny at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Ariel Strasser at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

July 10

Scott Solsky at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Brian Booth at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Concord Chorale presents Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” online in a free concert at 8 p.m. Visit concordchorale.org.

Liz & Dan Faiella at the Fletcher-Murphy Park at 6 p.m. $15. ccanh.com

Mary Fagan and the Honey Bees at the Boscawen High Street Coffeehouse at 4 p.m.

Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

July 11

Concord Chorale presents Carl Orff’s “CarminaBurana” online in a free concert at 3 p.m. Visit concordchorale.org.

Rebecca Turmel at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.

July 13

State Street Combo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Nevers Band at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

July 14

State Street Combo at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Kimayo with Music on the Patio at the Courtyard by Marriott from 6 to 8 p.m.

July 15

Michael Walsh at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Lewis Goodwin at Cheers from 6 to 9 p.m.

July 16

Scott Solsky album release party at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. $15, livestream for $10. ccanh.com

River Sister at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

July 17

Ken Clark at Hermanos from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Andrew North at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Seth Glier at Fletcher-Murphy Park at 6 p.m. for $15, livestream available for $10. ccanh.com

Blue Light Rain at Penuche’s Ale House at 8:30 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

July 18

Lis Guyer at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.

If you’re planning a show in the greater Concord area, send us the details at news@theconcordinsider.com.

Related Posts