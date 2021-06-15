Live music picks up with outdoor shows

A dog walker strolls through Rollins Park in the morning fog on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020. Andrew North and the Rangers will be performing at Penuche’s with their new album.

Live shows

June 17

Craig Fahey at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

June 18

Andrew North and the Rangers at Penuche’s Ale House at 7:30 p.m.

DJ Zadzi at SHARA Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Slow Voltage & Stoned Wasp at Area 23 at 7:23 p.m.

June 19

Justin Cohn at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Chris Fitz Trio at Area 23 at 7:23 p.m.

June 20

Eric Chase at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Ms. Yamic Peterson at Fletcher-Murphy Park with the Bank of N.H. Stage at 3 p.m.

June 21

Paul Bourgelias at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Rory Scott Band at Eagle Square with Live Music with the Library at 6 p.m.

June 22

Bryan Killough at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers Band at Riverfront Park by the Everett Arena at 7 p.m.

June 23

Bryan Booth at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

June 24

Freese Brothers Big Band will be at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Comedy Out of the Box featuring Jaylene Tran, Bryan Munzer, Duke Mulberry, and Daniel Gilbert at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Bryan Booth at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

June 26

Ken Budka at Concord Craft Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m.

“TMBDS Movement in Motion” at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 1 p.m.

June 27

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

On stage

Holmes and Watson, by Jeffrey Hatcher, produced by Phylloxera Productions, will continue at Hatbox Theatre on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., through June 27. hatboxnh.com

Red Rivers virtual cinema

All available movies are listed on the RedRiverTheatres.org website. When you have chosen a movie title that you wish to watch, you then click the “Watch Now” button. This will take you to our specific page on the film distributor’s website where you can purchase your “ticket”. Please note that some distributors will require you to create an account to rent films or connect to your streaming device. Simply follow the prompts to set up your account. You will be sent an email confirmation with details on how to access your film once you have completed your purchase. You will only have to register once for the distributor.

Current options include, among others:

“Let Us In” (NR): A spirited 12-year-old girl (Makenzie Moss) is ostracized in her small community for something she never did. When there’s a rash of missing teenagers, it is she, along with her 9-year old friend (O’Niell Monohan) who step in to figure out what’s going on.

“Running Against the Wind” (NR): A tale of two young boys begins in a remote Ethiopian village. One dreams of becoming an Olympic runner while the other aspires to be a photographer. Soon they go separate ways, but their lives cross again as adults. One is a dedicated athlete, the other is involved with drugs and crime.

One Ocean Film Tour (NR): Here is a world-class series of ocean-loving films focused on adventure, the aquatic environment and inspirational stories. This year’s tour features 7 short films – including “Whales in a Changing Ocean,” “A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story” and “Murder at Sea.”

“Super Frenchie” (NR): Let’s follow professional BASE (Building, Antenna, Span, Earth) jumper Matthias Giraud on his daredevil quest to find steep mountain cliffs and ski right off them. Simultaneously, Giraud is starting a family and must decide if these dangerous activities are worth possibly leaving his wife widowed and his son fatherless.

“Drunk Bus” (NR): The life of a college campus shuttle bus driver (Charlie Tahan) is currently at low tide and increasing late-night abuse from inebriated students isn’t helping his situation. Here’s a rowdy, outrageous comic gem, which doesn’t take the direction you’d expect, populated with characters that are funny and authentic.

New French Shorts (NR): A terrific compilation of seven grand films with petit running times! A mix of live action and animated award winning / festival favorites that provide a Gallic gamut of emotions: delightful, funny, charming and provocative.

“Spring Blossom” (NR): A shy, bored 16-year-old student (Suzanne Lindon) is an old soul who doesn’t fit in with her peers. But she discovers a purpose to life when she enters into a tender relationship with a shy 35-year-old actor looking for an escape from his stale existence.

“When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” (NR): This sincere, gently paced adaptation of Judith Kerr’s autobiographical novel offers a child’s eye view of Nazism and life-changing events while reminding us how timeless terms like “migration,” “exile,” and “refugees” really are.

