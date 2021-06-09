Bulletin Board

See “Holmes and Watson” at the Hatbox Theatre this month.

Back to the stage

Starting June 11 and running through June 27, a mainstage production returns to Hatbox Theatre in Concord with a unique twist on classic characters.

Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed. The world knows the great detective went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis Professor Moriarty. But, as Holmes’ body was never retrieved, a number of frauds, fakes, and charlatans have come forward since to lay claim to his identity.

Naturally, it falls to Dr. Watson to disprove them. Then a telegram arrives informing Watson that three men, each claiming to be Holmes, have been committed to a remote asylum off the coast of Scotland. Now Watson must discover if one of these madmen is the real Sherlock Holmes.

Two of the most beloved and well-known characters in history are back to thrill audiences. Jeffrey Hatcher, screenwriter of the recent Ian McKellen film Mr. Holmes, has written a fast-paced mystery thriller filled with surprises and remarkably faithful to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s characters and stories. Settle into your seat, watch for the clues, and get ready to be entertained by a cast of some of the finest actors in New England.

Produced by Phylloxera Productions and directed by Gary Locke, “Holmes and Watson” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors, and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 715-2315 or purchased online at hatboxnh.com.

Swimming in the city

The city of Concord is able to open five of the seven pools this season, which will run from June 20 to Aug. 13. Based on current best practices, it has scheduled intermittent cleaning throughout the day. They made the decision not to open two pools (Garrison Park, White Park) this summer. Garrison was chosen as it has the lowest attendance each summer. White Park pool was chosen due to the small pool deck and its capacity limitations. Kimball, Rolfe, Rollins, Merrill and Keach pools will be open weekdays, 12:30 to 2, 2:30 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m., and weekends, 12:30 to 2 and 2:30 to 4 p.m. For more information on pool rules, visit concordnh.gov/1269/Community-Pools.

