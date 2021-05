Library of Congress

She told me she was afraid,

afraid of growing old,

her words had little meaning,

these old words now retold.

Spoken to me in a time,

when years to come had not,

those innocent words,

only now thought.

I wonder how she has aged,

what kind of woman is she,

is she still afraid of each year past,

or does she cherish old memories like me.

I hope the years were kind to her,

that life did behold,

she told me she was afraid,

afraid of growing old.

Related Posts