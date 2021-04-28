Entertainment April 29-May 5

A dog walker strolls through Rollins Park in the morning fog on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020.

April 29

Brian Booth at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Caamp 5 Year Anniversary (online live) via the Capitol Center for the Arts at 9 p.m.

April 30

OBB at Penuche’s Ale House at 8 p.m.

Mr. Aaron at Kimball Jenkins Estate at 10 a.m.

May 1

Talent Show to benefit the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.)

Andrew North and the Rangers at Area 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Aaron at Kimball Jenkins Estate at 10 a.m.

Songweaver’s Women’s Chorus (online live) via the Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

May 2

David Cook (online live) via the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

May 5

Open Mic Night at Area 23 at 11 p.m.

Red Rivers virtual cinema

All available movies are listed on the RedRiverTheatres.org website. When you have chosen a movie title that you wish to watch, you then click the “Watch Now” button. This will take you to our specific page on the film distributor’s website where you can purchase your “ticket”. Please note that some distributors will require you to create an account to rent films or connect to your streaming device. Simply follow the prompts to set up your account. You will be sent an email confirmation with details on how to access your film once you have completed your purchase. You will only have to register once for the distributor.

Current options include:

Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts (NR, 2018) Jeffrey Wolf’s spirited documentary allows you to understand the vitality of artist Bill Traylor’s language and why it demands more visibility in history.

The Race to Save the World (NR, 2021) Emmy award-winning filmmaker Joe Gantz brings an urgent and intimate portrait of the protests, arrests, courtroom drama, and family turmoil these activists endure as they push for change.

Hope (NR, 2021) The twenty year relationship between modern dance choreographer Anja and theatrical director Tomas.

