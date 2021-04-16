Looking back: Concord Dairy Company

The Concord Dairy building pictured in 1921 was located on Washington Street in Concord, New Hampshire. Today the building location is a paved parking lot for UNH Law students.

This photograph portrays the original Concord Dairy Company that became a co-op in 1921. The first Concord Dairy was located at 84 Washington Street in Concord, near the present-day University of New Hampshire Law School. Concord Dairy was located on the site of the current UNH Law School parking lot where the building pictured was located.

The Concord Dairy purchased the 84 Washington Street property, then known as the “Gale-Brown” property, in 1921 and renovated it into a dairy plant. Milk delivery was still completed by horse and wagon with the rear of the 84 Washington Street property featuring a small stable sheltering five to six horses.

The first auto truck was not purchased by Concord Dairy until 1925 when the plant was again renovated and a new pasteurizer was installed.

