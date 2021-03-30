Poem: Old Summer

The cabin in the woods,

my time as a child,

life was simple then,

thoughts so very mild.

Family was together,

sepia-toned memories still remain,

the years may have faded,

thoughts of the old cabin the same.

Pelting rain on old glass windows,

chilling wind off the lake,

cooking over the open fire,

s’mores we did make.

Laughter of children,

and adults too,

my first-time fishing,

looking at the stars with you.

Sometimes thoughts bring sadness,

nostalgia where old memories are filed,

the cabin in the woods,

my time as a child.

Author: James Spain

