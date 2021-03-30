Outdoor dining returns to Concord

Carpenters Tom Percoco, left, and Dan Mercier build an outdoor dining area at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, N.H., Monday, May 18, 2020. The diner, which closed their inside dining area in March due to business restrictions created by the COVID-19 virus outbreak, expects to open their outdoor area for customers later in the day once construction is complete. Restaurants across New Hampshire reopened to outdoor table service on Monday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa Charlie Lopez (left) and Jose Ramirez spray paint chairs in one of the two new patio areas on Tuesday, May 11, 2020 that El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant will be offering on May 18th as outdoor seating will be available. Dos Amigos manager Kina Gilson gets slammed with lunchtime takeout orders on Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021. GEOFF FORESTER

The Concord City Council approved the renewal of temporary expanded outdoor dining in the City of Concord. This temporary program is an effort to address the impacts of the pandemic on local restaurants. The 2021 season will run from April 1 through Nov. 15.

Intown Concord has put together a list of restaurants that will be participating in the 2021 outdoor dining season. Here’s who had been added to the list as of Monday:

Buffalo Wild Wings: 8 Loudon Road, Concord. 715-9340, buffalowildwings.com. Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cheer’s Downtown Bar & Grill: 17 Depot St., Concord. 228-0180, cheersnh.com. Daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Col’s Kitchen: 55 S. Main St., Concord. 227-6778, colsplantbased.com. Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Concord Co-op: 24 S. Main St., Concord. 225-6840. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Does Amigos Burritos: 26 N. Main St., Concord. 410-4161, dosamigosburritos.com. Monday,

Tuesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

El Rodeo Concord: 22 Loudon Road, Concord. 224-9600, el-rodeo-nh.com. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hermano’s Cocina Mexicana: 11 Hills Ave., Concord. 224-5669 (restaurant), 228-5788 (takeout), hermanosmexican.com. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lounge and take-out hours differ.

Live Juice: 24 S. Main St., Concord. 225-6840, livejuicenh.com. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: 1 Bicentennial Square, Concord. 224-2821, margs.com/concord. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Thursday, 4 p.m to 1 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

O Steaks and Seafood: 11 S. Main St., Concord. 856-7925, magicfoodsrestaurantgroup.com/o-concord. Monday through Thursday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Red Arrow Diner: 112 Loudon Road, Concord. 415-0444, redarrowdiner.com. Monday through Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Revival Kitchen and Bar: 11 Depot St., Concord. 715-5723, revivalkitchennh.com. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Siam Orchid Thai Bistro: 12 N. Main St., Concord. 228-1529, siamorchid.net. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Closed daily from 3 to 4 p.m.

T-Bones: 404 S. Main St., Concord. 715-1999, t-bones.com. Monday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tandy’s Top Shelf: 1 Eagle Square, Concord. 856-7614, tandyspub.com. Monday through Sunday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

TGI Fridays: 221 Loudon Road, Concord. 226-1012, tgifridays.com. Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The 99 Restaurant: 60 D’Amante Drive, Concord. 224-7399, 99restaurants.com. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Barley House: 132 N. Main St., Concord. 228-6363, thebarleyhouse.com. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Common Man: 25 Water St., Concord. 228-3463, thecman.com. Sunday through Thursday, 4 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Satuday, 4 to 8:30 p.m.

The Draft: 67 S. Main St., Concord. 227-1175, draftsportsbar.com. Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

The Works Cafe: 42 N. Main St., Concord. 226-1827, workscafe.com. Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vibes Gourmet Burgers: 25 S. Main St., Concord. 856-8671, vibesgourmetburgers.com. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Washington Street Cafe: 88 Washington St., Concord. 226-2699, washingtonstreetcatering.com. Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wine on Main: 9 N. Main St., Concord. 897-5828, wineonmainnh.com. Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can find more information at Intown Concord’s outdoor dining page at intownconcord.org/index.php/concord-outdoor-dining.

