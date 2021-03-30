Book: Whimsical hats

The Magic Hat Shop

By Sonja Wimmer

(children picture book, 2016)

 

A mysterious hat shop appears one day, providing hats perfectly suited to their wearers’ personalities, balancing extremes and bringing greater happiness into their wearers’ lives.

But what will happen when the hats are taken off — or worse, blown away in the wind? This simple tale highlights the power of the individual in becoming who they wish to be. A fun, simple read, alight with illustrations imbued with individuality and whimsy.

