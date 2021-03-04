Gorgeous journey

Take Your Time

A Tale of Harriet, the Galápagos Tortoise

By Eva Furrow and Donna Jo Napoli, illustrated by Laurel Molk

(children’s fiction, 2017)

Harriet the Galápagos Tortoise travels to see the world, swimming and walking for months on end, meeting all manner of wonderful creatures, great and small. Some push her to pedal faster, but her pace allows her ample time for observation and enjoyment.

These simple and striking illustrations make this book the treasure that it is — stylized rainbow tortoise shell has never looked so natural or beautiful! And although the story itself fabricates an adventure, the real Harriet could very well have enjoyed similar vistas and wonders in her estimated 175 years on this gorgeous planet.

Lindsey Hunterwolf

