Digital art display

“Cathedral in The Woods” by digital artist William Townsend William Townsend “Fountain of Light” by digital artist William Townsend William Townsend “Dancing Shadows” by digital artist William Townsend

New Hampshire Art Association digital artist William Townsend will have his work on display in an exhibit titled, “Transformations: Nature And Beyond,” at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center beginning March 23.

The images in Townsend’s exhibit began as photographs of natural objects. The photographs serve as the primary material for the transformations of line, form and color through the use of digital tools and techniques.

“In many instances the photograph may be something as simple as trees in a forest or seaweed on the beach,” Townsend said.

In several images in “Transformations,” he has duplicated and inverted the original image and merged these parts into symmetrical forms. He has converted some images in the show into an oval shape which contains an imaginal world. These effects transform the original photographed objects into images beyond nature which border on the mystical imagination.

Townsend’s process is one of spontaneously applying various techniques to the image and constantly “seeing into” it until he senses the image has become “complete-in-itself.” His goal is to reveal the mystery and wonder that live within the realm of the mystical imagination.

Townsend has been engaged in the practice of photography and image creation for several years. He participates in several local photography groups and art associations in the Seacoast area. He is a juried member of the New Hampshire Art Association and the Plymouth Art Guild in Plymouth, Massachusetts. His images have received several awards in both group and juried shows in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Townsend’s exhibit will run at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, located at 49 South Main Street, Suite 104, in Concord, from March 23 through June 17. The gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All work will be for sale by contacting the N.H. Art Association at 603-431-4230.

Related Posts