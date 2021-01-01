Book of the Week: Focus on happiness

The Self-Care Solution: A Year of Becoming Happier, Healthier, and Fitter: One Month at a Time

By Jennifer Ashton

(275 pages, nonfiction, 2019)

Are you happy? Want to get your life together? This quick read will get you started.

Self-care tends to take a backseat these days. We just don’t have time for it. We’ll do it tomorrow. This book will help you kick your excuses to the curb. It details Ashton’s year of self-care month-by-month from procrastination and slip-ups to success. Areas of focus include meditation, cardio, hydration, less sugar, sleep, and laughter, among others.

Jennifer Ashton lets it be known that she’s an A-type person, has a busy schedule working as the chief medical correspondent for Good Morning American, and a mother of young kids. If you can see yourself living a similar busy life with a similar personality, then this book might be just what you need.

Ashton dives into how you can start implementing more happiness into your life by focusing on each activity for a month. So if you’ve always wanted to know how to mediate, she tells you how she does it and gives you an action plan to find what works for you, so you can do it too. She also talks about how these activities and lifestyle changes can affect your brain and body with scientific research and her own experiences. She breaks down the benefits you can expect to see from each one. While some information may be a bit repetitive, it’s good to know about each activity.

So are you happy? If not, it can’t hurt to try the self-care challenge in this book. If you are happy. Go you! Try something in this book you’re not doing, and see how much happier you can be. While my personality is different from the author, I found her a bit uptight and not funny in the parts she was trying to be, I still found this read motivational and am going to implement some of the things in it.

Amy Cornwell

