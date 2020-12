The covered bridge in Hopkinton, which spans the Contoocook River, pictured in 1933.

Just an old covered bridge,

spanning the brook,

surrounded by vibrant foliage,

the same bridge our ancestors took.

Nestled in the deep forest,

on the road near a farm,

the bridge that pays tribute,

to the people that pass without harm.

A refuge to man and his horse,

for many years past and more,

when history was respected,

in New England days of lore.

This covered bridge made by craftsmen,

so many admirers still take a look,

just an old covered bridge,

spanning the brook.

James W. Spain

Related Posts