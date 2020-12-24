Fun, festive activities for the whole family

Capitol Center adds more virtual shows

On Friday, the Capitol Center for the Arts announced two more virtual shows to its partnership line-up.

Celtic Thunder Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. With the holidays just around the corner, and everyone begins to work on their holiday shopping list, what better way to make your holiday list complete than to include Celtic Thunder a part of your holiday cheer? Get in the spirit of the holidays and watch Celtic Thunder Christmas, the only Christmas concert from Celtic Thunder! The concert streams on Thursday night and is available on-demand for 48 hours. With traditional holiday favorites such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Let is Snow,” and “Silent Night,” your home will be filled with yuletide carols Celtic Thunder style.

Celtic Thunder Christmas is an online holiday celebration for all the family. The timeless Christmas concert brings together Celtic Thunder’s affinity for a great popular song with outstanding live performances, as they pay homage to cherished holiday favorites. Filmed in Poughkeepsie, NY in front of a live audience the show features Irishmen Damian McGinty, Keith Harkin, Paul Byrom, Ryan Kelly and Scotsman George Donaldson of Celtic Thunder. Celtic Thunder – Christmas is a diverse mix of international and Celtic holiday classics performed as always with the Celtic Thunder magic. Enjoy, with additional bonus footage from the Celtic Thunder guys! Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ccanh.com.

Ring in the New Year with Bob Marley’s New Year’s Eve streaming event on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Laugh on New Year’s Eve with Uncle Bobby’s new special. You can watch it on your smart TV, computer or any device with a web browser. You will be sent an email with an access button and 9 digit code to your email address which can be used at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve (Dec 31) or for 72 hours after that at which time it will expire. Tickets are $29.50. For more information, visit ccanh.com.

Magic awaits at Shaker Village

There is still a few days left to visit Canterbury Shaker Village for a Magic Journey through the North Shop Barn Dec. 27 to 30. The event will take place 1 to 5 p.m.

The Magic Journey begins at the “magic wardrobe,” winding and meandering through the North Shop Barn, which has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The barn features artist-created vignettes, including a Shaker Christmas, a dollhouse and skating panorama, and snow-laden forest scenes. More surprises await, including a Find-the-Elf treasure hunt, and, on weekends, a Christkindlmarkt-inspired artisan market of handcrafted holiday gifts. Hot cocoa and cider will be available.

The Village Store will be open, so please stop in to get started on holiday shopping. New items are arriving weekly. Festive holiday decorations, provided by Canterbury Plantation, and illuminated lights will add to the holiday spirit at the Village.

A Magic Journey through the North Shop Barn is a socially-distanced event with safety guidelines in place. Masks are required and all barn doors will be open to optimize air flow.

Non-member adults $10. Member adults $5. All youth are free. Tickets can be bought online in advance.

The museum is a member of the N.H. Heritage Museum Trail, which connects the public with culturally rich heritage institutions in New Hampshire. For more information, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.

Canterbury Shaker is located at 288 Shaker Road in Canterbury, New Hampshire, just south of Laconia and north of Concord. For more information, visit shakers.org, or call 783-9511, ext. 205.

Gift of Lights open

The family holiday tradition of driving through 2.5 miles of dazzling Christmas light displays at New Hampshire Motor Speedway continues this year with the Gift of Lights presented by Eastern Propane & Oil. The 10th annual event is open nightly through Jan. 3.

This year, the 2.5-mile drive-thru light show is even brighter with 3.5 million lights, a new 150-foot RGB Tunnel of Lights and new scenes including the Three Little Pigs, Goldilocks, Mother Goose, Jack Be Nimble, Deer Beach Vacation and a package wrapping machine. Over 650 hours go in to setting up more than 520 displays and 80 different scenes each year, which also includes the popular 12 Days of Christmas scene and the fan-favorite 130-foot long infield entrance and exit Tunnels of Lights made up of over 25,000 lights.

Helping the community is a major part of what makes Gift of Lights so special. A portion of all admissions proceeds benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, which raises money for children in need throughout New England. Other local organizations that benefit from Gift of Lights are the Loudon Food Pantry and Loudon Firefighters Association, however, COVID-19 restrictions will prevent in-person donations this year. Monetary donations can be made to either organization following the instructions in the Help the Community section of the Gift of Lights page on the NHMS website.

Admission is available for purchase online at NHMS.com/Events/Gift-of-Lights/ or in-person at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for $25 per car. Show hours are 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, depending on the weather.

Related Posts