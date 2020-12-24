Book: ‘Harry Potter’ for adults

A Deadly Education

By Naomi Novik

(336, fiction, 2020)

After the second time he saved my life, I decided that Orion Lake needed to die. He can keep his flashy heroics away from me; I don’t need help surviving the Scholomance like his fans do. Forget the monsters, cursed artifacts and the deadly peril in this boarding school; I’m probably the most dangerous thing here. Give me a chance and my spells can kill millions, even though I don’t want them to. The school expects Orion to take me out as a precautionary measure. Because I’m evil. Or at least, that’s what they think. I may not be anyone’s idea of a hero, but I’m going to make it out of here alive and with my soul intact. I’m not a murderer … but Orion Lake had better not test me.

Thoroughly enjoyable and sharply written, A Deadly Education is the first book in Naomi Novik’s Scholomance trilogy. El is a prickly but thoroughly likable heroine, and it’s no wonder that this book is being advertised as Harry Potter for adults. Highly recommended.

Nora Cascadden

