Concord Handmade returns for 10th season

Concord Handmade 2020 is located in Capital Plaza next to Indigo Blues.

Open for its 10th holiday season, Concord Handmade has opened a pop-up shop featuring the creations of New England artists.

It was going to spend a second holiday season the building next to the Bank of N.H. Stage, the former OutFITters shop, but a heating issue forced it to relocate shortly after it opened.

It is operating out of 2 Capital Plaza, Unit 109, Concord, this year, next to Indigo Blues.

It will be open until Dec. 29 on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 to 5 p.m.

Alison Murphy, the woman behind Concord Handmade, said the idea began as an idea that was part long-term craft fair, part short-term store to sell her craft items. That year she popped up at the corner of Main and Pleasant streets, which is now a bank. Over the years, its been held in several locations.

Murphy has been making jewelry and clothing since 2005, but it’s not just her handmade goods you’ll find at the shop. Dozens of New England artists are featured, with products ranging from jewelry and T-shirts to coasters and mugs and much more. You are sure to find lots of cool, locally crafted items for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and probably more than one thing for yourself as well.

For more information, visit concordhandmade.com or find the shop on Facebook.

