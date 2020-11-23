Book of the week: Haddix has new story

The Strangers

By Margaret Peterson Haddix

(405 pages, youth sci-fi, 2019)

Margaret Peterson Haddix always tells an exciting tale. Her latest series, Greystone Secrets, is no exception. Chess, Emma and Finn Greystone live a happy and ordinary life with their devoted mother. Everything changes when three kids with the Greystone’s exact names, ages and birthdays are kidnapped all the way across the country. Suddenly their mother is acting strangely and immediately has to go on a business trip. The kids end up with Mrs. Morales and her daughter Natalie, who they barely know. Then weird clues and puzzles make the kids think their mother is in danger. Can they figure out what’s happening and help her before it’s too late?

If you know a middle grader who enjoys fun, fast-paced storytelling with a bit of science fiction, this book is for them. The characters are relatable and the relationship between the siblings is sweet. The suspense makes this 405-page mammoth easy to get through. The story is far from over and the second book in the series, The Deceivers, is already out so kids won’t have to wait to see what happens next to the Greystone kids.

Visit Concord Public Library online at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Elizabeth Gottheimer

