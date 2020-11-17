Bulletin board: Things to do in Concord

Author presents latest history book

Mike Pride returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. to virtually present the widest-ranging narrative history to date of the military bastion in the Florida Keys, Storm Over Key West: The Civil War and the Call of Freedom.

Signed copies are available from Gibson’s Bookstore.

Pride grew up in Florida and graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in American Studies. After eight years as a journalist in the state, he moved to New Hampshire, where he ran the newsroom of the Concord Monitor from 1978 to 2008. He served nine years on the Pulitzer Prize Board and unretired to administer the prizes from 2014 to 2017. The author or co-author of six previous books, Pride lives in Bow, with his wife Monique.

Registration is required for the Zoom presentation at eventbrite.com/e/ 128147148571.

Tree lighting nears

The 35th annual Concord Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be held by tradition on Friday, Nov. 27, day after Thanksgiving on the State House/City Plaza, Concord. The event has changed a little bit from previously announced. This year’s tree is dedicated to the police departments, fire departments, and all emergency medical services for their care, commitment and dedication to everyone who has experienced the pandemic.

The Grange is working with the N.H. State Police is stuffing their cruiser with new toys for their Toys for Tots Campaign. Please bring a new toy or a donation to help make Christmas merrier for boys and girls.

The activities will begin at 4 p.m. with Carriage Shack Barn of Londonderry presenting their petting zoo for boys and girls. The organizers will let a few in at a time. It is important that everyone wear a face mask and social distance.

The horse drawn wagon rides will not be present this year due to fears of the pandemic. They will return next year.

The Brian Waldron Band will once again provide excellent holiday music from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Concord Fire Department will bring Santa Claus to the State House Plaza where he will talk to the boys and girls from the fire tower truck. Due to the pandemic precautions, he will not mingle in the crowd this year. There is a group of carolers who will be singing on both sides of North Main Street starting at 4 p.m.

Nazzie from WJYY FM will be on the musical stage with Brian Waldron introducing honored guests and announcing major sponsors. The Concord Knights of Columbus will unveil the newly renovated Christmas Creche, which will be lighted during the evening. The countdown to light the tree will begin at 5:59 p.m. with lights on at 6 p.m.

Atlas Pyrotechnics will light the skies over Concord with fireworks.

The Atlas Pyrotechnics of Jaffrey, WJYY FM, Binnie Media, The Rowley Insurance Agency, Concord Business Center, NH Speedway, Service Credit Union, Northeast Credit Union , David Mailhot Enterprises, Eastern Bank are among the sponsors. Donations are still needed to help defray expenses. Please send a donation to Concord Christmas Tree Lighting, PO Box 1482, Concord, NH 03302.

A ceremony to mark the restoration of the Christmas Creche will be held earlier that day. The Reverend Richard Roberge from Christ the King Parish for a Blessing of the Creche and the Tree at 9 a.m. The signs are posted that this is not endorsed or sponsored by the State of New Hampshire and the City of Concord, and that is managed by the Knights of Columbus.

Donations are urgently needed to help pay for the repairs. Please make a donation by sending a check to The Concord Knights of Columbus, IHM, 180 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301 or contact Matthew Poulin, at 715-2975 or 568-2535 for information.

