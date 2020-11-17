Book of the week: How to podcast

So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen

By Kristen Meinzer

(216 pages, nonfiction, 2019)

We’ve all heard that podcasts are the new thing to do. From marketing to storytelling, lots of people are using them to build an audience and make their voice heard. But how do you start a podcast?

Kristen Meinzer has hosted and produced numerous podcasts with great success. So she knows a thing or two about making a podcast work. What should your podcast be about? Who should you target? What equipment do you need?

Where do you host it? It’s not iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher. Those are distributors. You need a separate place to host your podcast like a website or other hosting site. Where and how do you distribute it? How do you get guests? How do you script a winning podcast? Yes, you do need a script, even a loose one. What happens in editing? How do you build a community of loyal listeners?

If you want to start a podcast, but don’t know where to begin, this book will give you direction with confidence. It lays out all the steps and gives you the resource lists you need. It gives you the honest scoop about starting a podcast. Everything from how much time and interest you really have for it, to how much money you’ll actually make. Find out if it’s right for you.

Visit Concord Public Library online at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Amy Cornwell

Related Posts