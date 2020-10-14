Making Strides event at a glance

The 2020 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Fieldhouse Sports in Bow. Tickets are required to attend this event; register at makingstrides walk.org/concordnh.

INFORMATION

Arrival: Cars are asked to arrive between 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Video ceremony begins approximately at 7:15 p.m. and will be transmitted to your car radio.

Music: Following the ceremony, there will be a live band, InCahoots.

Restrooms will be available inside the building.

Refreshments: A concession stand will be available for purchase inside: beverages, popcorn, candy, and snacks.

Photos: A photographer will come around to take a photo of you and your car.

Donations: There will be a donation drop off area. Donations will need to be sealed in a detailed envelope of contents, team name and team members for credit. There will be envelopes you can grab and fill out in your vehicle.

COVID PRECAUTIONS

All participants are required to wear a mask when outside their vehicle. Volunteers and staff will be wearing them the entire time.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available.

Please remain 6-feet apart from those that are not in your vehicle.

If in line for concessions or restrooms, please ensure you remain 6-feet apart from those around you.

Related Posts