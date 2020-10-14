City newsletter: Information on election, leaf pick-up

There is now a booth outside of City Hall where visitors can check in with one of our greeters upon their arrival. Our greeters will be happy to help you do business at City Hall.

The city manager's office sent out the City Manager's Newsletter last Friday. Here are some highlights:

Election info

Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 State General Election are available from the City’s Clerk’s Office. Residents who are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day may request an absentee ballot from the City Clerk’s Office. You must be registered to vote prior to casting an absentee ballot. Oct. 21 is the last day residents may register to vote prior to Election Day.

If you applied for an absentee ballot, you may find out if the clerk has received your request; when the absentee ballot was sent to you; and when it was received back in the clerk’s office via app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx.

Polling location changes: Ward 2 and Ward 7

Please note the following polling location changes for the Nov. 3, 2020 Election:

Ward 2 residents will be voting at the Barn at Bull Meadow, 63 Bog Road.

Ward 7 residents will be voting at Abbot-Downing School, 152 South St.

And another reminder that Ward 9 residents will be voting at the City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, again during the Nov. 3 election.

Why were the polling locations changed?

Ward Nine residents voted at the City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, for the Sept. 8 State Primary Election. Prior to the Sept. 8 Election, Ward Nine residents voted at Havenwood Heritage Heights, a nursing home here in Concord. This polling location change, for the September and November elections, was made to ensure the safety of Havenwood residents as well as the safety of Ward 9 residents and ward officials working at the polls on Election Day. Ward Nine residents provided positive feedback about this change.

Ward Two residents will vote at the Barn at Bull Meadow, 63 Bog Road in Concord. This change will, like other polling location changes, ensure the safety of residents voting on Election Day as well as ward officials working at the polls on Election Day. Additional polling location space and parking are welcome changes for Ward Two residents within the community. We are excited about this change and are grateful that the owners of the Barn at Bull Meadow offered their space. We sincerely thank the West Congregational Church for their historic hospitality.

Ward Seven residents will vote at the Abbot-Downing Elementary School, 152 South St., on Nov. 8. Historically, Ward Seven residents have voted at the West Street Ward House in Concord. Similar to Ward Two, additional polling location space and parking will be welcome changes for Ward Seven residents.

All of the above changes have been made to ensure that we provide ample space in preparation for an anticipated large turnout for the upcoming election, while addressing social distancing due to the current coronavirus pandemic. A mailing will be going out to ward residents to ensure they are aware of their new voting location.

More information is available at concordnh.gov/elections.

Pre-registration for November election

The City Clerk’s Office wants residents to know that Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, is the last day residents may pre-register to vote prior to the State General Election to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The City Clerk’s Office will be open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Residents will have the opportunity to register to vote at the polls on Election Day if they are unable to get into the Clerk’s office on or before Oct. 21.

The Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Should residents have any questions they may reach the City Clerk’s Office by phone at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. More information is also available online at concordnh.gov/elections.

Fall leaf collection

Concord Fall Leaf Collection will be returning on November 2 with bulk leaf collection. Bulk collection will continue as weather permits through Dec. 11, focusing on residential areas within the City’s drainage system. Bagged collection will be returning on Nov. 23 and continue for three weeks for residents with curbside trash collection.

Important COVID-19 Program Change

In order for our crews to practice safe social distancing, leaf vacuums will not be used for bulk leaf collection this year. Instead, crews will use leaf loaders. This means that bulk collection will require all leaves to be raked loosely (unbagged) into the street along the edge of the road or sidewalk. Please avoid piling leaves and keep leaves tight along the curb to keep streets clear. Any leaves not in the street will not be reachable and will not be collected. Watch a video demonstration below to see where to place leaves and how bulk collection will work this year. Avoid on-street parking Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until collection is finished to not block access to leaves.

Bulk Leaf Collection

Nov. 2 to Dec. 11 (weather permitting)

Three crews from our Highway and Utilities Division will collect leaves from different areas of the city. Crews will be alternating their starting locations from last year. Crew 1 will start at the Bow town line and work north. Crew 2 will start at Blossom Hill Cemetery and work north. Crew 3 will start on Mountain Road and work south on the east side of the river. View the Fall Leaf Collection Crew Sector Map to see a city-wide map of where crews plan to collect for bulk collection, focusing on the city’s drainage system. Once collection starts, residents can view the Fall Leaf Collection Map to see where crews have finished collecting. Please note that the map is not available in real time and only displays roads completed by the end of the business day. Bulk collection is dependent upon the weather and will continue as possible through Dec. 11. Due to unpredictable weather conditions and leaf volumes, it is not possible to predict when crews will reach certain areas. It’s important to have leaves ready at the curb to not miss collection. We advise having leaves out ahead of the start of bulk collection. Crews can only come by locations once and will not be able to return to areas already collected. The area near Concord High School is the only area with a scheduled collection day in coordination with the Veteran’s Day school closure. Residents in this area will have bulk collection on Nov. 11. This area is scheduled for collection on Veteran’s Day each year to minimize public disturbance and in consideration of public safety. Residents are encouraged to have leaves ready by the start of collection, but to also be prepared for weather. Snow could possibly suspend collection, so residents should be prepared. Residents are encouraged to participate in the bagged collection program to guarantee collection (especially as the weather changes). Be proactive and bag leaves ahead of anticipated snow storms!

Bagged Leaf Collection

Nov. 23 to Dec. 11

Bagged leaf collection is returning for its third year on Nov. 23 for residents with curbside trash collection and will continue for three weeks through December 11. The bagged program has been well received by residents that elect to participate in the program. The program provides an alternative method for residents to dispose of leaves, while providing more predictability with a guaranteed weekly collection. Bagged collection is not weather dependent, unlike bulk leaf collection. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or labeled rigid containers such as trash barrels. Leaves must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday during bagged collection, regardless of your trash collection day. Bagged collection will not necessarily coincide with trash collection like it does in the spring due to variable leaf volumes at the curb. Leaves will be collected by the City’s solid waste contractor, Casella, and will be collected separately from trash and recycling. Although bagged collection is not weather dependent, be mindful of the weather and bag leaves early if necessary to avoid snow cover.

Alternative Options

An eco-friendly alternative is to mulch the leaves into your lawn by running over leaves with a lawn mower or mulching blade. Residents also have the option to bring leaves to a local accepting farm or Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center for free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Brush, branches, and limbs are not acceptable materials for the City’s leaf collection, but can be dropped off separately at Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center for a nominal fee. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is located at 10 Intervale Road, off Fort Eddy Road, and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 7, Nov. 14, Nov. 21, and Dec. 5. No Saturday hours on Nov. 28 due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Hours are weather permitting and should be confirmed by calling them ahead of drop off.

Program Questions & Concerns

We realize bulk leaf collection faces some challenges, including: collecting leaves too early from an area before all the leaves have fallen, having to suspend collection before reaching all residents due to the onset of winter weather, and the uncertainty of when collection will occur due to unpredictable leaf volumes and weather conditions. However, we know bulk collection provides convenience and is an appreciated program. Adding the bagged collection in 2018 added an additional service to address the challenges of bulk collection while providing more predictability and opportunity for residents to participate in leaf collection. Starting in 2019 crews in the south end joined the east side crew and Penacook crew in rotating their starting location each year for bulk collection.

Please visit concord nh.gov/leafcollection for more program information and detailed maps.

Water Sense

Enter in Concord General Services’ E-Z Pay for WaterSense contest for a chance to win a Shower Better Bundle, while having the satisfaction of conserving water, reducing energy use, and potentially even lowering utility costs! To enter, enroll in the City of Concord’s automatic utility billing payment plan, E-Z Pay, and submit a contest entry form by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Three contest entries will be selected to win a Shower Better Bundle. Each bundle includes a water-resistant digital timer to reduce your shower time, a pail to catch water in the shower while waiting for the water to warm (reuse this water later for cleaning or watering plants), a bath towel, a four-pack of wash cloths, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shower sponge, rubber duck bath buddies, and a Moen WaterSense labeled showerhead. The showerhead is designed for optimal pressure while only using 1.75 gallons of water per minute! It has a chrome finish and 8 spray settings. Contest winners must be Concord water customers enrolled in E-Z Pay with a submitted contest entry form by the deadline. Customers already enrolled in E-Z Pay are eligible to win, but must also complete a contest entry form to enter. New this year, get a second contest entry by also enrolling in eBilling on the contest entry form! Opt-in for paperless billing or elect to receive both an eBill and paper copy of your bill in the mail. Enrollment in eBilling is not required for contest entry. Official rules, forms, and more information about the contest and E-Z Pay can be found at concordnh.gov/watersense.

Greeters’ booth

