Write holiday card

Sal’s Pizza on Storr’s Street was the original drop-off point for Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge, which has grown since its beginnings.

The Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge is up and running and ready for all that 2020 brings, even the complexities of COVID-19. Our troops will need our support and appreciation even more this year and each one of your Holiday Cards will bring joy and a taste of home. Last year, 175,000 cards were delivered to all five branches, all over the world. The card-signers were from over 45 States and Canada. While we are changing some of the details of the challenge this year due to the pandemic, we will still be celebrating our troops and sending them our Holiday Cheer! We will be following the CDC Guidelines for health and safety. The Guidelines are the same:

1) Write a holiday card or fold a piece of paper in half or create a card.

Do not worry if you do not have an envelope and do not seal the envelope if you do use one.

2) Write a holiday message, remembering that our Troops are diverse in their faiths.

3) Write a newsy message such as your favorite holiday tradition or what you like to do such as sports, hobbies etc. If you are from a Service Family, either current or by history, please feel free to include that information.

4) Sign your first name only and city and state where you live. If you are from a group, such as a church, scouts, business, or organization, please feel free to include that information.

To find a drop location email Holidaycardsnh@gmail.com or visit the page on Facebook at Holiday Card Challenge. You can also mail cards and donations to USPS Address: PO Box 103 Hollis, New Hampshire 03049. The HC4OMC is a registered nonprofit EIN #830721-982. Online donations can be made on givebutter.com. You can sponsor a box for $50. Your family or organization will be identified as the sponsor directly on the box, letting our troops know of your generosity. Anonymous sponsors are also welcomed. Additionally, the HC4OMNHC is now a part of the Amazon Smile Program. If you designate us as your nonprofit designee, Amazon will make a donation every time you shop on Amazon.

