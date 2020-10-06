Entertainment

Thursday, Oct. 8
Mark Bartram at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.
Open mic at Penuches at 8 p.m., sign up at 7:30 p.m.
Queen City Improv at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Comedian Bob Marley at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (Recommended 14+) Tickets $37.50 plus $8.75 fee
Masceo Williams at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.
Dank Sinatra at Area 23 at 6:32 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Comedian Bob Marley at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (Recommended 14+) Tickets $37.50 plus $8.75 fee
Raider the Larder at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.
April Cushman at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.
Crazy Steve Saturday Jam at Area 23 at 1:03 p.m.
Menthol Rain at 6:32 p.m. at Area 23
Sunday, Oct. 11
State Street Combo at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12
State Street Combo at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Tim Hazelton at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.
Open mic outdoors at Area 23 at 5:23 p.m.
Discovering Magic at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Open mic at Penuche’s at 8 p.m., sign up at 7:30 p.m.
Comedy out of the Box at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Mike Morris at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.
Tyler Allgood at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.
Stoned Wasp at Area 23 at 6:10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Grenon at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. (doors at 7:30 p.m.) Tickets $20, plus $3.75 fee, livestream is $8
Jared Steer and Scott Solsky at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
Dwayne Haggins at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Paul Donahue at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.