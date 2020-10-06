Entertainment

Thursday, Oct. 8

Mark Bartram at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.

Open mic at Penuches at 8 p.m., sign up at 7:30 p.m.

Queen City Improv at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Comedian Bob Marley at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (Recommended 14+) Tickets $37.50 plus $8.75 fee

Masceo Williams at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.

Dank Sinatra at Area 23 at 6:32 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Comedian Bob Marley at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (Recommended 14+) Tickets $37.50 plus $8.75 fee

Raider the Larder at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.

April Cushman at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.

Crazy Steve Saturday Jam at Area 23 at 1:03 p.m.

Menthol Rain at 6:32 p.m. at Area 23

Sunday, Oct. 11

State Street Combo at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 12

State Street Combo at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.

Open mic outdoors at Area 23 at 5:23 p.m.

Discovering Magic at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Open mic at Penuche’s at 8 p.m., sign up at 7:30 p.m.

Comedy out of the Box at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Mike Morris at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.

Tyler Allgood at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.

Stoned Wasp at Area 23 at 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Grenon at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. (doors at 7:30 p.m.) Tickets $20, plus $3.75 fee, livestream is $8

Jared Steer and Scott Solsky at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Dwayne Haggins at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Paul Donahue at Hermanos, 6:30 to 7:30 and 8 to 9 p.m.

