Exercise while fundraising

A family favorite in Concord, the Wicked FIT 5k is a Halloween costume-themed virtual 5k run/walk that will benefit programs for families and individuals experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire.

Families in Transition-New Horizons will host their 9th annual Wicked FIT Run on Oct. 31. The Halloween-themed event is being held as a virtual 5k. People from all around the country can participate by sporting costumes and walking or running in their community and peer-to-peer fundraising leading up to the event date. Proceeds from sponsorships and event registrations benefit programs supporting families and individuals experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in the Granite State. The event kicks off with a live boadcast on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. on the morning of Halloween, and registrants are encouraged to share their journey with pictures and videos on social media.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for families to get in the Halloween spirit with the uncertainty of trick-or-treating schedules in various communities,” said Michelle Casale, events manager of FIT-NH. “We’ve received wonderful feedback from our 2020 virtual event attendees. This is our last virtual 5k fundraiser of the year, it supports the demands of a much-needed cause, and we invite everyone to join in the fun.”

FIT-NH operates homelessness services, food programs, emergency shelters, and affordable housing around New Hampshire, including 16 apartments in Concord that serve as homes for families and individuals experiencing homelessness. They also conduct homeless outreach and evidence-based case management in Concord and Manchester. The FIT-NH Outreach team works to eliminate barriers to successfully obtain housing and sustain recovery, including connecting people to resources and access to shelter and referrals to substance use treatment and mental health services.

“The support of our generous sponsors and event attendees allow us to meet the demand of our programs,” said Pamela Hawkes, vice president of resource development. “Without them, we would not be able to maintain essential services and continue to adapt and pivot our programs during this trying time. We encourage businesses and members of the community who are committed to providing vital resources to get involved.”

The event is supported by contributions from key sponsors and partners, including Community Partner Sponsor Spectrum Marketing Companies. Individuals and teams can register online to create their own fundraising pages and participate in the fundraising efforts leading up to Oct. 31. Participants can walk or run the event anywhere anytime; in their neighborhood, on a trail, or on a treadmill and share photos and videos with FIT-NH on their Facebook or Instagram pages.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and registration, visit support.fitnh.org/2020wickedfitrun or contact events@fitnh.org to learn more.

