Artistic endeavors join forces

New World Designs upcycles coffee sacks and billboards into unique bags. Connor Spern creates embroidered wall hangings and earrings with Designs x Connor. Museware Pottery is known for its hand-painted and kiln-fired personalized gifts and home decor. If you have a special occasion coming up, you won't want to miss their booth!

Insider staff

Two Concord-based crafters have teamed up to organize the Capital City Craft Bazaar to be held Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at Rollins Park.

Christa Zuber, organizer of the Concord Arts Market, and Alison Murphy, owner of Concord Handmade, have brought together many of the artists who sell through their organizations for a new opportunity to connect with customers during a year that has hit artists hard.

“We have talked about working together on promoting the crafting community in some way beyond our regular scopes,” Zuber said in an email. “So we originally decided to have a craft show inside in May. That, clearly, could not happen; once things were clear for the Concord Arts Market to have a weekly market this summer, we started thinking about ways we could have some sort of event similar to our event scheduled for May. We decided on a show in October because it was in between our seasons, it can be a good time for people to start their holiday shopping early, and it’s still warm enough to be safer outside during Concord’s beautiful fall. While we weren’t originally planning a fall event and since COVID foiled our spring show, we thought we could help make up for the many canceled holiday craft fairs for our artists and shoppers.”

The event will be larger than the usual Saturday summer arts market and winter holiday handmade pop-up shop with nearly 40 vendors. Participating artists include Baby Bella, Choppers Closet, Designs x Connor, Love Me Knots Treasures, Hourglass Embroidery, By Taffy Doodles, 603 Stitches, Miss Catherine’s Threads, New World Designs Co. Katherine Kimball, Kitty Stoykovich Designs, PGaige Design, Claudia Jasalavich, SunflowerBeadsNH, Clae Jewelry, Erica’s Handcrafted Jewelry, Tooky Beading Studio, Be 1 Coaching, HLEmrick Designs, Crystal Ground Studio, Hello Soul, PJUrda artist, Super Suds Soapery, Seasonal Bliss Soap, Amaranth & Rue, Lumen.Eye, B. Simmons Art, Big Bad Wolf, On the Cusp Pottery, Museware Pottery, Elm Art Studio, Twist of Fate Pottery, River Road Rustics, The Place Studio & Gallery and Concord Handmade.

The WanderRoll food truck will also be located at the park on Saturday for shoppers to get their egg roll fix.

“We think that by bringing the event to the park, people can stay and spend a good amount of time enjoying the outdoors while still being able to be safe and socially distant,” Zuber said.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook at facebook.com/ events/905669023292624.

Related Posts