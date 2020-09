Library of Congress

I walk the same roads,

as my grandfather before,

perhaps our world is a better place,

though sometimes I’m just not sure.

There was once an appreciation,

for little things old,

today thoughts have changed,

or so I’m told.

When I look back,

my thoughts remember when,

life was so simple,

way back then.

Perhaps my years are showing,

I desire the years lived in the past more,

I walk the same roads,

as my grandfather before.

James W. Spain

Related Posts