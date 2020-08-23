Everett Arena to reopen next weekend; ice rink to return in September

Skaters make their way around the rink at Everett Arena inside Saturday. (GEOFF FORESTER / Monitor staff)

The Everett Arena will reopen next weekend after a four-month shutdown due to COVID-19, at half capacity and with masks required.

Another change is that the front entrance will be closed to control traffic flow. Only the side door will be used to enter and exit.

Ice rink operations are slated to return in early September.

The first trade show will be the Little Giant Comics “Old School” Comic Show on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a variety of comic books, original comic art, and comic book artists.

Sunday, Aug. 23, will be Bridal Bargain Day from noon to 3 p.m. with discounts on wedding dresses, décor, paper goods, jewelry, and other wedding related items.

Occupancy is limited to half capacity, masks or facial coverings will be required, and social distancing will be enforced with floor markings and modified event layouts. City officials say the arena has improved ventilation and air quality with better filtration and more outdoor air circulation.

“We ask the community to please follow our new guidelines so that we can keep all guests, vendors, and employees safe,” said Jeff Bardwell, arena and properties manager for the City of Concord. “We want to provide some much-needed local entertainment while keeping public safety as the first priority.”

For more information, check concordnh.gov/arena.

Related Posts