Chamber golf tournament ends on Aug. 5

Each year, the Funds for Education Golf Tournament raises funds to directly support the Chamber’s Business Grants for Teachers program (providing more than $5,000 annually to local teachers who have developed innovative programs in Concord area K-12 schools) and the Chamber’s esteemed Capital Area Student Leadership program. Over 675 Capital region high school sophomores have graduated from CASL since the program began, and gained exposure to the historical, cultural, environmental and civic aspects of the Greater Concord area. Learn more about these programs and the tournament on our event flier!

New this year, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce annual Funds for Education Tournament offers two ways to play; teams can either participate during the tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 5, or play on a day of their choice prior to the tournament date at Beaver Meadow Golf Club, and submit their score via email. Don’t worry, we’ll announce the tournament results online, so everyone can cheer for our 2020 champions.

Now more than ever, Capital Region students, teachers and schools need your support. The Funds for Education Golf Tournament raises funds that directly support educational initiatives in our community, and your participation will have a greater impact than ever by supporting these meaningful programs during a time when they are most needed.

Use the online form, concordnhchamber.com/2020-team-registration, to register a foursome, or email emarsh@concordnhchamber.com to register individual players or pairs.

Want to play on our tournament day? We’ll provide the fun experience you look forward to every year, while adhering to current social distancing guidelines. Be sure you register in advance, as space is limited! Plan on enjoying a breakfast with your teammates, a delicious luncheon outdoors and a fun day at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord.

For more information, visit concordnhchamber.com/golftournament.

