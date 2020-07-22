Best Vegetarian Fare 2020 – Willows Plant-Based Eatery

Wholesome food; fresh local organic. That’s why customers like Willow’s Plant Based Eatery so much. WPBE was opened in 2015 by Willow Mauck. Mauck believes that animals are friends and not food, growing up as a vegan most of her life. Her experience preparing many vegan dishes is exemplified in each and every dish on the

menu. From the quick and light Easy Breezy (Rice noodles, cabbage, cucumbers, sesame seeds, and peanut sauce) to the hearty Big Splash bowl(Garlic-Ginger Seitan, broccoli, avocado, served with basmati rice) there is something sure to satisfy any appetite. At Willows Plant Base Eatery the food is more than just a diet. Willows embodies the spirit of the Vegan lifestyle. From using the finest, fresh local organic ingredients in all of the meals, to local artwork displayed on the walls the amount of passion for food, culture and local ambiance really shines through. There’s even a friendly canine mascot! On any given day you will find Willows faithful dog Kuma posted up in the corner waiting to great guests with a cheerful woof, and wagging tail.