A brook print created by John Sinclair in 1842.

This brook does babble,

as it flows gently along,

a very soothing melody,

in the pine forest like a song.

Where has it been,

where will it go,

this babbling brook in the pine forest,

I do not know.

I visit here often,

as the shadows grow long,

this brook does babble,

as it flows gently along.

James W. Spain

