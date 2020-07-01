Strawberry picking season

Strawberries from Rossview Farm in June 2020 Strawberries from Rossview Farm in June 2020 Strawberries from Apple Hill Farm in June 2019

The first fruits of summer have arrived in New Hampshire: strawberries. Delicious all on there own or boiled into jam or baked into pie. Get some fresh air and go pick your own at a local farm.

Be prepared to take COVID-19 precautions, such as mask-wearing and washing your hands before picking. Check with individual farms on the practices they are implementing.

The N.H. Department of Agriculture list of pick-your-own farms has these places listed for strawberries.

Apple Hill Farm

89 Hoit Road, Concord

224-8862, applehillfarmnh.com

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, as weather allows

Beans & Greens Farm

245 Intervale Road, Gilford

293-2853, beansandgeensfarm@gmail.com, beansandgreensfarm.com

Open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KREBS Farm

315 Upper Bay Road, Sanbornton

556-9249, krebsfarmnh@gmail.com, krebsfarm.com

Schedule varies on weather conditions, call for information.

Park Family Farm

360 Upper City Road, Pittsfield

731-0907, facebook.com/parkfamilyfarm

Not open for Summer 2020.

Rossview Farm

85 District #5 Road, Concord

228-4872, rossviewfarm@hotmail.com, rossviewfarm.com

Open daily at 7 a.m., weather permitting

Springledge Farm

37 Main St., New London

526-6253, info@springledgefarm.com, springledgefarm.com

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

