Strawberry picking season

The first fruits of summer have arrived in New Hampshire: strawberries. Delicious all on there own or boiled into jam or baked into pie. Get some fresh air and go pick your own at a local farm.
Be prepared to take COVID-19 precautions, such as mask-wearing and washing your hands before picking. Check with individual farms on the practices they are implementing.
The N.H. Department of Agriculture list of pick-your-own farms has these places listed for strawberries.
Apple Hill Farm
89 Hoit Road, Concord
224-8862, applehillfarmnh.com
Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, as weather allows
Beans & Greens Farm
245 Intervale Road, Gilford
293-2853, beansandgeensfarm@gmail.com, beansandgreensfarm.com
Open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KREBS Farm
315 Upper Bay Road, Sanbornton
556-9249, krebsfarmnh@gmail.com, krebsfarm.com
Schedule varies on weather conditions, call for information.
Park Family Farm
360 Upper City Road, Pittsfield
731-0907, facebook.com/parkfamilyfarm
Not open for Summer 2020.
Rossview Farm
85 District #5 Road, Concord
228-4872, rossviewfarm@hotmail.com, rossviewfarm.com
Open daily at 7 a.m., weather permitting
Springledge Farm
37 Main St., New London
526-6253, info@springledgefarm.com, springledgefarm.com
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.