Two-time survivor benefited from center

Sara Johnson

Cancer treatment left Sara Johnson with the inability to taste or swallow. She met with Payson Center Oncology Dietician Megan Ryder, who suggested healthy alternatives for food or drinks that would work before, after and during cancer treatment. Megan worked with Sara’s insurance company and the nutrition company for food deliveries that helped keep her body strong while she was using a feeding tube.

Sara also utilized HOPE Resource Center support groups –a safe place where she could share her story and be with people that understood her cancer journey. Through HOPE’s lecture series, she learned from nationally known guest speakers about her disease and the anti-cancer lifestyle. She calls her education an eye-opening experience that has changed her life.

Cancer care requires transportation. Sara was provided with gas cards for her many trips to the hospital for treatments and appointments. She also received a discount grocery card to help her afford to make the right choices for food and nutrition that would help her body get and stay strong.

From the wig that matched her hair perfectly, to the aromatherapy that helped nausea, and books via the Payson Center library that she still utilizes, Sara feels that she has been given so much via HOPE Resource Center.

To Rock ‘N Racers, she says “I appreciate everyone that contributed towards those funds to help save my life and make me feel normal at a time when I was struggling. Thank you!”

Related Posts