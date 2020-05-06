Neighborhood scavenger hunt

Scavenger Hunt ideas Scavenger Hunt ideas ELIZABETH FRANTZ Scavenger Hunt ideas Scavenger Hunt ideas Scavenger Hunt ideas Scavenger Hunt ideas Scavenger Hunt ideas ELIZABETH FRANTZ Scavenger Hunt ideas Scavenger Hunt ideas Scavenger Hunt ideas Scavenger Hunt ideas Scavenger Hunt ideas Scavenger Hunt ideas Picasa Scavenger Hunt ideas

Staying at home and social distancing is a good time to look for those things we often see, but don’t always observe. So, while you’re out in your neighborhood taking a walk to enjoy the spring sunshine, here’s something of a scavenger hunt.

What can you find close to home? Give it a good study and have a little fun.

A tree that grows fruit

A blue truck

A four-leaf clover

A basketball hoop

A birding singing out

A flower that is white, one that is red, one that is orange, one that is yellow, one that is blue, and one that is purple.

A stick like a “Y”

A white picket fence

10 fire hydrants

A four-legged friend

A construction vehicle

A picnic table

A teddy bear wave

A yellow house

A United States flag

A bug that can fly

A swing

Three types of traffic signs

An acorn

A Little Free Library

A very flat rock

A house number that matches your age

A statue of a person

A bicycle

A spider’s web

Sidewalk artwork

Related Posts