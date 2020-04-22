In search of calming feelings

Northeast Wilderness Trust has purchased 359 acres for a preserve in Bridgewater Corners, Vt. The new Bramhall Wilderness Preserve is home to pristine cascading brooks, towering trees and abundant wildlife, according to the Trust, which bought the property from Bridgewater artist Paedra Bramhall. (Courtesy photograph) A Barred Owl flies silently through the New Hampshire woods. Barred Owls are the only owl with dark eyes that you would expect to see in New Hampshire. © 2020 Mark Wilson A Northern Saw-whet Owl (above) peeks from its day roost in a cedar tree. These small owls are migratory, and at peak migration are the most abundant owl in New Hampshire, but locating this tiny owl can be an exercise in frustration. © 2020 Mark Wilson

My favorite season was canceled. Well, not really. It’s been a bountiful sugar season in New Hampshire, and there’s still work going on as sap is boiled down to syrup.

But the state’s annual March Maple Weekend was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. It was a reasonable response amid a devastating month for humanity.

It is interesting, however, how life always finds a way — even in the darkness — and maybe that’s why we set our human lives to nature’s clock.

