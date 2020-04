Mr. Aaron keeps Rattlers going remotely 

Mr. Aaron sings and dances with his little friends earlier in March. Sarah Pearson Mr. Aaron sings and dances with his little friends earlier in March. Sarah Pearson Mr. Aaron sings and dances with his little friends earlier in March. Sarah Pearson Mr. Aaron sings and dances with his little friends earlier in March. Sarah Pearson Mr. Aaron sings and dances with his little friends earlier in March. Sarah Pearson Mr. Aaron sings and dances with his little friends earlier in March. Sarah Pearson Mr. Aaron sings and dances with his little friends earlier in March. Sarah Pearson Mr. Aaron sings and dances with his little friends earlier in March. Sarah Pearson Spring 2020 Around Concord Sarah Kinney

Like many group activities, Concord-based children’s music Mr. Aaron has closed his in-person Rattlebox Studio programs.

But for all the kiddos at home, he’s planned virtual shows via Facebook live (visit facebook.com/ mraaronmusic).

Shows are held Monday through Saturday at 9:30 a.m. live (though you can watch the day’s episode anytime after as well.

Mr. Aaron performs original song (“All My Friends are Giants”) and familiar songs like “Old McDonald,” though often with his own twist.

To learn more about Mr. Aaron and his music, pick up a copy of Around Concord or visit mraaronmusic.com.

Related Posts