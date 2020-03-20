Visit the library virtually

Libraries now offer a wide variety of digital services in addition to traditional physical materials. From electronic books, movies and music, to online classes and study tools, your library has something for everyone. All of the digital services mentioned in this article can be used with a valid Concord Public Library card that is in good standing.

Speak to a librarian by phone or appointment to learn how to get started, or watch online tutorials at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Read and listen to books and magazines using Overdrive-Libby. You can borrow up to three titles at a time, as well as an unlimited number of magazines (including back issues). There are over 20,000 items in the collection to choose from and no late fees. Visit nh.overdrive.com or download the app to get started and learn more. Login to the website or app using your CPL card number.

Watch movies and TV shows, read/listen to eBooks, or listen to music using Hoopla. Borrow up to four titles each month. Everything in the collection is available immediately – no wait lists or fees. Visit hoopladigital.com or download the app and create a free account using your CPL card number. Videos may be streamed or downloaded, and there are also books and graphic novels in the Hoopla collection.

Learn a new skill or hobby using Universal Class. There are more than 500 classes to choose from including topics like office skills, computer training, DIY, crafts & hobbies, career training, and more! Take formal courses for continuing education credits, or simply watch videos to learn what you want. Create a free account using your valid CPL card number at concordnh.universalclass.co/.

Read the news or research a topic using Newsbank and EBSCOHost. Your library’s Newsbank subscription provides access to the Concord Monitor and Union Leader, as well as 2,400 other U.S. newspapers. This includes access to archives and collections of articles featuring current events and news. EBSCOHost offers additional access to scholarly journals and popular magazines like Consumer Reports, People, and Rolling Stone. Learn more about both of these resources at concordpubliclibrary.net and have your CPL card number ready to use them from home.

Learn a new language and culture with Transparent Language. Transparent Language is an interactive and self-study website for learning over 80 languages. Practice using digital flashcards, listen to and attempt proper pronunciation, learn about the culture, and engage in fun and educational games and activities. Learn more and create your free account at library.transparent.com/concordnh using your CPL card number.

Discover Local History online. Visit our Concord History page at onconcord.com/1700/Concord-History, to read Lyford’s History of Concord or review historical city reports.

Find great reading material and request items from home. Visit concordpubliclibrary.net and click on the link to our online catalog, or download the library’s app from your app store (search for Concord Public Library and look for our logo). The online catalog features reviews, read-alikes, and best sellers, and you can request items using your CPL card number and PIN (Tip: try NoveList Plus from the catalog homepage for reading suggestions and lists). We’ll pull the items off the shelf and notify you by email or a phone call when they are ready to be picked up. You can also manage your account and renew materials through the catalog and app.

(Mat Bose is the assistant director, head of technical services, of the Concord Public Library. )

